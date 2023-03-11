After assuring that in the six-year term of Quirino Ordaz Coppel there was no willingness to return him to guasave justice that Mario López Valdez took from them when he was governor, the deputy Feliciano Castro Meléndrez asserted yesterday at a press conference that with the current president, Ruben Rocha Moyaif you have the conviction that the vaunted Criminal Justice Center I finally came to this municipality, after many wanted to hang that medal, but no one could achieve it.

The reality is that there are no dates for when that can happen, even the land that was planned from the previous state administration, today is planted near the town of Las Crucecitas, so it would be necessary to see if they are still betting on it to that space to build it, or ultimately they will go for another.

mayors, bar associations and deputies have been making supposed efforts to return him to guasave justice that Governor Malova took in an inexplicable way, some out of conviction of a better municipality or others for the simple fact of monopolizing reflectors, but the truth is that nobody has been able to, although the legislators from Guasavense now take it for a fact, but it’s worth More seeing is believing.

For now, the important thing is to get it assigned to a budget to carry out this project, although in 2023 it would not be contemplated, or we would have to see how they plan to do it to land this before the election year.