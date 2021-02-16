On Tuesday, February 16, Rospotrebnadzor updated its recommendations for universities. Foreign students are allowed to return to Russia to continue their studies if they have a negative PCR test for COVID-19. However, so far only the country’s air borders are open, and not with all states.

– It is not clear if students will be able to return across land borders. And what about those who live in countries with which even air communication is closed – for example, students from Iran. Will they be able to come using large international hubs like Turkey, for example, ”Maxim Zaitsev, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on education and science, told Izvestia. – We sent a letter to Rospotrebnadzor with a request to clarify these points.

According to the decree of the government of the Russian Federation 635r, communication with Great Britain, Tanzania, Turkey, Switzerland, Egypt, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Republic of Korea, Cuba, Serbia, Japan, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Vietnam, India has been resumed. Qatar, Finland, Azerbaijan, Armenia.

