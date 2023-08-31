Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 21:41

Opposition deputies filed a request for the impeachment of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) due to recent statements where the Chief Executive said that the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) would have been a “coup d’état”. ”. Lula’s removal request has already been signed by 40 parliamentarians until the night of this Wednesday, 30.

Of the 40 signatories, 31 are MPs from the PL, the party of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Three are from the PP and the Republicans, parties that should receive Lula’s ministries in the new ministerial reform. The list also has five signatures of parliamentarians from the MDB, PSD and União Brasil, acronyms that are part of the base of the federal government.

The request deals with Lula’s speeches in a press interview in Luanda, Angola, last Saturday, the 26th. , the president said it was necessary to “repair” the former president for having her mandate revoked in 2016.

“After I left the government there was a coup in Brazil, which many people think was not a coup,” said Lula. “But the fact that President Dilma was acquitted by the Federal Court of Brasilia demonstrates that Brazil owes President Dilma an apology”, added the president.

The author of the impeachment request is deputy Ubiratan Sanderson (PL-RS). He claims that Dilma was impeached for having committed crimes of responsibility and that Lula would attack “in an angry, abject and contrary to the truth way, Brazilian democracy”, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which played important roles during the process of 2016 impeachment.

“Lula is lying. The TRF-1 decision did not exonerate Dilma Rousseff. On the contrary, it only declared that, in the specific case, it was not a question of administrative impropriety, but of responsibility, reaffirming the competence of the National Congress to judge crimes of responsibility”, says Sanderson.

The PL deputy acknowledged that “it is difficult” for the impeachment project against Lula to move forward, but reinforced that the measure would be essential to show the opposition’s reaction to the PT’s statements. “It is necessary to establish a political position and show that Lula is lying when he says that Dilma was acquitted in the pedaling case. We cannot admit it, ”he said.

Lula has two other impeachment requests for the same reason

This is not the first time that Lula has received impeachment requests for saying that Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment was a coup. At the end of January, two impeachment requests were filed by deputies Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES) and Sanderson himself, after the PT member said that his supporter was unconstitutionally removed on a trip to Uruguay.

The two requests were filed by the Chamber of Deputies because they were filed before February 1st. On this date, the legislatures of Congress are renewed and all impeachment requests that are not appreciated automatically lose their value.

PT wants annulment of Dilma’s impeachment

After the TRF-1 decision, the Workers’ Party requested the annulment of the impeachment of former President Dilma in Congress and, consequently, the symbolic return of her mandate. In a project presented this Monday, the 28th, the PT bench defends the illegality of the impeachment process and calls the impeachment process “one of the biggest legal-political mistakes perpetrated against a serious, honest woman dedicated to the public cause” .

According to the PT, the dismissal of the impropriety action for “fiscal pedaling” at the TRF-1 emphasizes the “nonexistence of a crime of responsibility” against the former president.