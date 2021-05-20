In a long debate – with criticisms, doubts and suspicions, despite the broad consensus – the Chamber of Deputies approved the extension of election dates, with the commitment not to retouch them again. The project must now be discussed in the Senate.

The initiative runs the PASO from August 8 to September 12 and the general elections from October 24 to November 14. It includes the “lock clause” requested by Juntos por el Cambio so that the text cannot be modified or repealed.

The standard obtained 223 votes in favor, 3 negative and 8 abstentions (7 of them from JxC and one from the FIT deputy, Nicolás del Caño).

Alvaro de Lamadrid (UCR) and Ferniendo Iglesias (PRO) voted against. “I don’t believe anything”, Iglesias had raised, sowing mistrust that the Frente de Todos complies with the agreement. Also the deputy of the Left, Juan Carlos Giordano rejected the proposal.

Although the opposition demanded a guarantee so that the dates are not run again or the primaries are suspended, they recognize that one law can always be replaced by another. Given the doubts that several legislators of their own sowed, the head of the Together for Change interblock, Mario Negri, asked to speak.

“Here we are going to vote yes or yes. Whoever prevents voting in Argentina is going to pay dearly, it will be impossible for that to happen“Negri sentenced and gave a detailed account of how the agreement was sealed with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro -who was present at the session– and recalled that the decision to accompany was unanimous by the National Board of JxC.

At the beginning, the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission, the official Hernán Pérez Araujo, celebrated the consensus and defended the project with health arguments. “Sanity has prevailed and we reached this consensus. It is the result of dialogue and respect,” he said. .

He assured that with this law “five weeks” will be gained for vaccination and that the mobilization generated by the elections will be avoided in a month in which “respiratory diseases are worsening.”

During the debate, which lasted more than five hours, there were also complaints from the opposition blocs for the petitions that were not incorporated.

Together for Change demanded that the vote of foreigners by mail be reinstated -possibility that was closed after Alberto Fernández repealed the decree of Mauricio Macri- and that the security forces affected by the electoral command can vote in advance.

The Federal Interblock also raised numerous criticisms of Together for Change and the Front of All.

“Why do they agree so quickly to change the election dates and not do it to make an emergency federal pact for Covid? There is nothing to celebrate. It is a mere change of date from a winter election to another date that is still winter, “complained the head of the Lavagnista bloc, Alejandro” Topo “Rodríguez, who reiterated the claim for the single ballot.

Those who directly requested the suspension of the PASO, also criticized the agreement and questioned its effectiveness.

“Who guarantees that in September we will be better than August? And if there are more infections with the clause that they added, nothing can be done. The election date is going to be set by the pandemic, not us in this law “, challenged the Salta of the PJ, Andrés Zottos.

In the same vein, the head of the Federal Unit and Equity interblock, José Luis Ramón, from Mendoza, spoke. “They imposed this whim on the ruling party to keep the handle of the frying pan to squeeze the one who is ruling. They talk about the Republic but that clause is not legal, it is outrageous. A shelter is enough to stop it“, he warned and repeated Zottos’ phrase:” We are not going to set the date, the pandemic is going to set it. “

The session also approved the suspension of the causes of expiration of the political personality of the parties as a result of the pandemic.

Look also