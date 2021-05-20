The Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of this Thursday a project that establishes a scale of aliquots of the Income tax to tax the profits of companies.

With 124 votes in favor and 104 against, the ruling party obtained with the support of some allies the half-sanction in the Chamber of Deputies and turned the bill promoted by the Executive Power to the Senate. The proposal was rejected by Federal Consensus and Juntos por el Cambio.

At the beginning of the treatment, the president of the Budget Committee, Carlos Heller (Frente de Todos), clarified that “in pursuit of a greater consensus” a series of modifications were agreed in relation to the duly signed opinion in relation to the scales established.

The text was modified on site. The original ruling established a 25% rate for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million; 30% for profits of up to $ 20 million and 35% for companies that exceed that figure.

But the president of the Budget Commission Carlos Heller, announced that 25% will be maintained for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million. But those who earn between $ 5 million and $ 50 million will pay 30% and only those who earn from $ 50 million will pay 35%. “This means a reduction of around 20,000 million pesos of the estimated collection with the previous project,” said Heller.

The update of the rates will be annual and will be based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“We are reversing the very bad tax reform that was made in 2017. We have already achieved that more than 1 million people stop paying Profits and now we are going to implement a progressive system for companies that will imply an improvement for 90% of the societies. We want a more progressive tax system, “the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Itai Hagman, defended before Clarín.

Before the changes, Together for Change and Lavagnism had criticized the project.

Together for the Change he advanced his rejection. “The law poses a false antinomy of SMEs versus large companies to mask what is a new tax increase, which is in addition to the 18 they have done since Alberto Fernández took office,” said Luciano Laspina (PRO).

In his speech at the venue, Laspina affirmed that the reform promoted by the ruling party represents “a tax increase in almost all sections.” For the Santa Fe legislator it conceals an increase in tax pressure in a country that already has a record tax pressure “.

“We have a tax pressure similar to that of the OECD countries,” said the representative of Together for Change to add that in Argentina “the State provides services to African countries.”

The radicalism also rejected the project as a new regressive tax increase that discourages investment. “Today the current rate is 25%. This project restores the corporate tax rate of 35%, which is complemented by a 7% withholding on the distribution of profits and dividends, bringing the combined rate to almost 40% for profits of more than 50 million pesos ”, explained Luis Pastori.

The postponement of the electoral calendar was approved

In a marathon session, the Chamber of Deputies approved by a large majority the bill that modifies this year’s electoral calendar. In this way, the Primaries, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) were rescheduled for September 12 – instead of August 8 – while the general elections will be held on November 14 – instead of October 24 – , due to the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The norm obtained 223 votes in favor, 3 negative and 8 abstentions (7 of them from JxC and one from the FIT deputy, Nicolás del Caño).

Alvaro de Lamadrid (UCR) and Ferniendo Iglesias (PRO) voted against. “I do not believe anything,” Iglesias had raised, sowing mistrust that the Frente de Todos complies with the agreement. Also the deputy of the Left, Juan Carlos Giordano rejected the proposal.

Although the opposition demanded a guarantee so that the dates are not run again or the primaries are suspended, they recognize that one law can always be replaced by another. Given the doubts that several legislators of their own sowed, the head of the Together for Change interblock, Mario Negri, asked to speak.

“Here we are going to vote yes or yes. Anyone who prevents voting in Argentina is going to pay dearly, it will be impossible for that to happen,” Negri warned and gave a detailed account of how the agreement with the Interior Minister was sealed. , Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro -who was present at the session- and recalled that the decision to accompany was unanimous by the National Board of JxC.

At the beginning, the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission, the official Hernán Pérez Araujo, celebrated the consensus and defended the project with health arguments. “Sanity has prevailed and we reached this consensus. It is the result of dialogue and respect,” he said. .

He assured that with this law “five weeks” will be gained for vaccination and that the mobilization generated by the elections will be avoided in a month in which “respiratory diseases are worsening.”

During the debate, which lasted more than five hours, there were also complaints from the opposition blocs for the petitions that were not incorporated.

Together for Change demanded that foreigners vote by mail be reinstated – a possibility that was closed after Alberto Fernández repealed Mauricio Macri’s decree – and that the security forces affected by the electoral command can vote in advance.

The Federal Interblock also raised numerous criticisms of Together for Change and the Front of All.

“Why do they agree so quickly to change the election dates and not do it to make an emergency federal pact for Covid? There is nothing to celebrate. It is a mere change of date from a winter election to another date that is still winter, “complained the head of the Lavagnista bloc, Alejandro” Topo “Rodríguez, who reiterated the claim for the single ballot.

The initiative that will be turned to the Senate establishes in its article 6 a “lock clause”, which had been claimed by Together for Change, which establishes that the schedule cannot be modified again for the remainder of the year.

“This law may not be modified or repealed during the current calendar year as it regulates a subjective public right of the political parties, fundamental institutions of the democratic system, to elect their candidates for the elective positions provided for in the National Constitution,” it indicates the text.

The session also unanimously approved the suspension of the causes of expiration of the political personality of the parties as a result of the pandemic.

With 235 positive votes, the suspension until December 31, 2021 of the expiration of political parties was approved for not having been able to hold internal elections for the renewal of authorities, or for not having the minimum number of affiliations.

Half sanction for the volunteer firefighter benefits program

The lower house also approved and referred to the Senate a bill to strengthen the National System of Voluntary Firefighters through exemptions from the payment of public services and the reimbursement of VAT for purchases and contracts for the fulfillment of its function.

The initiative, promoted by deputy Eduardo “Bali” Bucca, president of the Federal Interblock, was unanimously approved this Wednesday (223 positive votes). The project aims to make the use of resources more efficient by firefighter associations to that can be used for operational equipment, protective equipment and training.

Bucca pointed out that last year, in a pandemic context, firefighters provided “230,000 services; 145,000 services were to assist lives in danger.” The Buenos Aires legislator asked that all volunteer firefighters in Argentina be vaccinated with priority.

