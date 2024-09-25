The Chamber of Deputies approved by qualified majority the minimum wage reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) that seeks to ensure that this salary in Mexico does not fall below inflation.

It was with 478 votes in favor The proposal to reform the minimum wage was approved in the lower house and will now go to the Senate for discussion and eventual approval or rejection.

The reform includes key changes to Article 123 of the Constitution, specifically to its sections A and B, which establish the bases for the setting and annual review of salaries.

Thus, It is intended that the minimum wage be adjusted periodically to protect workers from inflationary effects.

During the debate, the opposition, led by the PRI, PAN and Movimiento Ciudadano parties, stressed that they had also proposed increases to the minimum wage in previous administrations, demanding recognition for their previous initiatives.

Despite these observations, the reform moved forward with broad support.

It is expected that, Following its possible approval in the Senate, the reform could be enacted before the end of López Obrador’s six-year termat the end of September. Let us remember that Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will assume the presidency on October 1.

What will happen if the minimum wage reform is approved?

The recent reform to the minimum wage establishes that Salaries must be adjusted annually based on inflationensuring that workers’ incomes do not lose purchasing power.

The aim of this measure is to enable the working class to cope with the rising cost of living.

In addition, the reform includes Specific provisions for state workerssuch as primary school teachers, police officers, members of the National Guard, armed forces, doctors and nurses.

These public servants will be guaranteed a minimum income that cannot be less than the average registered by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which ensures that their salaries will not be below 16,777.78 pesos per month.