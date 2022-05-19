Sinaloa.- With the incorporation of the new crime against freedom of expression and human rights defenders, with a sentence of six months to four years in prison and a fine of 200 to 300 days, as well as creating an autonomous body to be called the Institute for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, the united commissions of Constitutional Points and Government, and Human Rights of the Congress of Sinaloa unanimously approved opinion issued by the Law for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists.

With this Law for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of the State of Sinaloa, the authorities, within the scope of their powers, have the obligation to respect, protect and guarantee the exercise of activities in defense of human rights and the journalism.

In the addition to the Penal Code for the State of Sinaloa, deputies and deputies add Crimes Against Free Expression and Human Rights Defenders. Six months to four years in prison and two hundred to three hundred days fine will be applied to those who:

I. Using violence prevents journalistic activity or that of human rights defenders from being carried out; Y

II. Obstructs, prevents or represses freedom of expression or the activity carried out by human rights defenders. This crime will be prosecuted by complaint.

When the conduct provided for in the previous article is committed by a public servant in the exercise of his functions, the penalty will be increased by up to double.

The authorities of the State of Sinaloa must implement and operate prevention measures, protection measures and urgent measures that guarantee the life, integrity, liberty and security of people who are at risk as a result of the exercise of defense activities. human rights and journalism.

Any attack on human rights defenders and journalists will be attended to and investigated by the corresponding authorities, immediately and informally. Both care and research will adopt a differentiated human rights approach, depending, among others, on gender identity and perspective.

In order to comply with the purpose of this Law, the Institute for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists is created as an autonomous body of the State, with legal personality and its own assets, technical, budgetary and management autonomy.

The Institute will be responsible for preventing, assisting and protecting journalists and human rights defenders in cases of aggression and has ten powers, including:

l. Prepare its annual work plan, which must be approved by the Institute’s Advisory Council;

II. Submit to the State Congress its annual activities report;

III. Provide ex officio, or at the request of human rights defenders and journalists who request it, the necessary measures to prevent the consummation of threats and/or attacks;

IV. Schedule and coordinate compliance with preventive measures, protection measures and urgent protection measures for human rights defenders and journalists, with specialized institutions, administrative authorities and competent jurisdictional bodies;

V. Request the competent authorities to comply with the measures ordered in favor of human rights defenders and journalists, as well as monitor and evaluate their implementation and compliance;

SAW. Report the public servants responsible for failing to comply with or delay compliance with the measures referred to in the previous section;

VII. Submit the corresponding reports or complaints before the institutions of prosecution and administration of justice or defense of human rights, as well as follow up on them;

VII. Establish training, coordination and collaboration actions with civil society organizations, public institutions, as well as with other organs and mechanisms for the protection of human rights defenders and journalists;

The Institute is made up of an advisory council, a general directorate, an internal control body and other structure indicated by its internal regulations, in accordance with the applicable budgetary provisions.

The members of the council will be appointed by the State Congress by two thirds of the members present, following a public call observing the principle of gender parity. They will last four years in office, with the possibility of re-election for a single occasion, the position will be honorary.

The general director of the Institute will be appointed by the State Congress through a public call that must be transparent. He will last in his position for five years and cannot be re-elected.

The Institute will have an Internal Control Body, with technical and managerial autonomy to decide on its operation and resolutions, and the person will be appointed by the Congress, through a call, with the vote of two thirds of its members present. He will remain in office for six years, and may not be reelected.

Once approved by the Plenary Session of Congress this law and addition to the Penal Code, within thirty calendar days following its entry into force, Congress will issue the public call, which must be transparent, to designate the directors and who will lead the Institute.

Once the Decree is approved, it will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Newspaper “El Estado de Sinaloa”.

The opinion approved by the united Commissions will go to the Plenary for reading, discussion and voting.

By the Committee on Constitutional Points and the Interior, the opinion was approved by Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, Feliciano Valle Sandoval, Elizabeth Chia Galaviz and Verónica Guadalupe Bátiz Acosta, president, secretary and members, respectively.

And for the Human Rights Commission, Elizabeth Chia Galaviz, Rosario Guadalupe Sarabia Soto, Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, Felicita Pompa Robles and Almendra Ernestina Negrete Sánchez, president, secretary and members, respectively, voted in favor of the opinion.