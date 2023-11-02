Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 21:20

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 1st, the creation of the black bench, a demand from deputies from different parties and ideological currents. The group will have the right to five minutes a week of speeches in the plenary and a seat in the College of Leaders, which, under the leadership of President Arthur Lira (PP-AL), makes decisions about the direction of votes in the House. “This is a very important moment for Brazil,” said PSD leader, Antonio Brito (BA), who reported the draft resolution.

The only party opposed to the creation of the black bench was Novo. The PL freed its parliamentarians to vote as they wished and all other acronyms instructed their deputies to support the project. The group will have a general coordinator and three vice-coordinators, who will be elected annually on November 20, Black Awareness Day. There will be no increase in Chamber spending.

According to Brito, 31 deputies declare themselves black and 91 identify as brown. The calculation is that the black bench corresponds to approximately 24% of the 513 parliamentarians in the House. “It should be noted that there is no provision for additional costs for the Chamber of Deputies, which means no burden on public coffers”, says the deputy’s report. The draft resolution changes the Chamber’s internal regulations to create a black bench, like the women’s bench.

Brito argued that the creation of the black bench is consistent with a constitutional amendment approved by Congress in 2021, which determined that votes given to women or black candidates in elections held from 2022 to 2030 will count double for the purpose of distributing electoral fund resources. and partisan between parties.

“This gesture is not against anyone, it is in favor of all of us. This gesture is a demonstration that we cannot only see black men and women to have a party’s electoral fund, nor for a PEC of amnesty for a party that does not comply. We want to see black men and women composing this House and honoring our Country”, declared Brito, in the plenary, in reference to a proposal that advanced in the Chamber this year to amnesty parties that did not comply with the minimum allocation of resources from electoral and party funds to candidacies from blacks and women.

“This is a historic moment, because our country had almost four centuries of slavery, with an incomplete abolition”, stated Congresswoman Taliria Petrone (PSOL-RJ), author of the draft resolution. “We are not talking about right or left. We are talking about Brazilian democracy itself, which unfortunately has not yet fully reached black people”, she added.

“I don’t even know if I can speak. Living 81 years and having dedicated most of my life to politics. At that moment, I feel rewarded. Now I have a bench, which will continue a struggle that has lasted centuries and centuries”, declared, emotionally, deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ).