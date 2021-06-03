After the thawing of their diets, the deputies and senators also will have a salary increase of 40%, in four sections, in line with the parity that the President of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, and the President of Deputies, Sergio Massa, agreed for the legislative staff.

The upload is 11 points above the official salary guideline, which was anchored in the forecast of an inflation of 29% for 2021.

Increases in the allowances of deputies and senators they are tied to the parity of legislative workers.

The Senate, this Thursday, receives the report from Santiago Cafiero. Photo Lucia Merle.

They charge 20% more than the equivalent of the salary of an administrative employee in the highest category of Congress. To that the extra amounts are added for expenses of representation Y “Uprooting” in the case of legislators who live in the interior.

In February of this year the deputy of the Frente de Todos Marcelo casaretto He showed his salary receipt on the networks.

He earned the same gross salary as in February of last year: $ 238,000. With the deductions, he had net left: $ 175,000.

.They do not have a bonus or privilege pensions.

The last increase in diets had been in September 2019, during the previous management: it was 30% in three tranches.

But in December 2020 Cristina Kirchner Y Sergio Massa They froze raises for lawmakers and higher-scale employees as a “political gesture”.

At that time, the Solidarity Law that even meant the freezing of mobility for retirees.

Then the pandemic broke out and the freeze was extended repeatedly until the current expiration date.

As he could know Clarion, the authorities of both Chambers do not plan to issue a new extension of the freeze.

With which this increase in the legislative staff also impacts the allowances of senators and deputies.

In Deputies, in addition, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the block presidents of all political forces.

Although in the networks the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, criticized the increase.

“Obviously @CFKArgentina and @SergioMassa are against all Argentines. Thousands of merchants are melted and we have unemployed in all areas. I proposed that political salaries be reduced and they come up with an increase. They are not ashamed! “, he sentenced.

The inflationary pattern of 29% was foreseen in the Budget law prepared by the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán and which in Congress just promoted Cristina and Massa.

Budget law it was sanctioned by Deputies just six months ago.

The agreed salary update will be made in four tranches of 10% to be paid in the months of July, August, September and October.

Is about one of the highest parity rates so far this year.

Last week the state-owned UPCN and ATE signed a lower agreement, although they also belong to the public sector: 35% in six installments..

In the private sector, the Banking Association signed at the beginning of the year a salary andn line with the pretense of the Casa Rosada, 29%.



Cristina Kirchner presides over the Senate session this Wednesday.

In the resolution signed by Cristina and Massa that raises the salaries of legislative staff, they stipulate that “the expenditure required to comply with the provisions” is ‘will be charged to the specific items of the different administrative services components of the Jurisdiction of the National Legislative Power “.

The agreement was announced this Wednesday after a meeting held in the office of the vice president, in which they participated on behalf of the unions: Norberto Di Prospero by the Association of Legislative Personnel (APL); Claudio Britos placeholder image by ATE and Martin Roig of UPCN.

“We want highlight the predisposition, political will and sensitivity of the presidents of both Houses, “said Di Próspero in a press release distributed this Wednesday.

In addition, he was present Maria Luz Alonso, Administrative Secretary of the Senate.

Parity rising

In March inflation was 4.8% and in April 4.1%. Although it is expected to be lower in May, according to estimates by the consulting firms it would be between 3.5% and 3.7%.

As a result of this, in recent weeks, inflationary pressures had already been registering increases in the wage agreements signed, percentages higher than 35%, as in the case of railways (37.5%).

The official salary guideline it was shattering month-to-month due to inflation that remains uncontrolled.

This week Truckers sent a note to the two business chambers of freight transport to request that joint negotiation be opened.

The joint agreement in force in cargo transportation It expires at the end of this June. Until then, the parties will have time to agree.

Although it was not made official what salary increase Truckers will ask for, it transpired that Hugo Moyano would claim a percentage of around 45%.



Congress of the Nation. Photo Maxi Failla.

Would a way to differentiate yourself from the rest of the guilds, just in a year in which the CGT authorities are renewed and Pablo Moyano, eldest son of the trucker boss, does not hide his aspirations.