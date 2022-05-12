Mexico.- In the tribune of the Congress of Sinaloa, the deputies from Morena, PRI and without a party condemned, yesterday Wednesday May 11, the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez. It was deputy Alma Rosa Garzón Aguilar, president of the Justice Commission, who said that talking about politics makes this job extremely risky.

Unsafety

He agreed that there is a social demand for justice, but he trusted that Governor Rubén Rocha will do everything in his power and Cooperate with the State Attorney General’s Office to clarify this murder. He also gave his vote of confidence to the head of said Prosecutor’s Office, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, to clarify the case.

At the point of general affairs of the extraordinary session, the case of Luis Enrique Ramírez was dealt with by the deputy Cecilia Covarrubias González, from Morena, who highlighted that the crime of journalists implies the affectation of the right to information and truth They have all the Mexicans and Mexicans.

He questioned that public insecurity continues to be a strong problem in the country and warned that there is a strong demand that there be no impunity. However, he clarified that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has established a strong position of total respect for freedom of the press and has stated that there will be no place in his administration for officials who maintain or file lawsuits against journalists because of their professional practice. .

Deputy Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, from the PRI, pointed out that the press can be good or bad, but she clarified that, without freedom, there will always be a bad press.

Deputy Elizabeth Chía Galaviz, from PAS, described as unacceptable the aggression that is taking place against journalists throughout the country and, in a very cunning way, in Sinaloa. She also spoke out carry out the Law for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders.

Minute of silence

The deputies of the Sinaloa Congress observed a minute of silence, and standing up they recognized the journalist and Debate columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez during the extraordinary session held this Wednesday. It was suggested that the journalistic union expects a forceful response to this aggression.

It was up to the deputy Cecilia Covarrubias González to take the stand and said that this legislation is sensitive and humanistic, that it is a commitment to approve the Law for the Protection of Journalists.

Public security continues to be one of the country’s great problems, and solving it is a challenge.

Senate

Senator Mario Zamora condemned the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez and Veracruz journalists Yessenia Mollinedo and Johana García. He also called for strengthening the protection mechanism for journalists and putting aside political hate speech against them.

Zamora expressed that our country faces violence against journalists that has been taking the lives of many people for decades, but that in the last three years has worsened.

felony conviction

PRI federal deputy Paloma Sánchez asked the Government of the State of Sinaloa to clarify the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos and punish those responsible for it.

He pointed out that Mexico has become the most dangerous country to practice journalism in the world. Proof of this, he maintained, is that, in less than five months elapsed this year, there are already 11 murdered journalists.

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) condemned the outrageous massacre of 11 communicators this year in Mexico, whose most recent victims include two female journalists from Veracruz.

To understand…

One week after the murder of Luis Enrique

A week has passed since the cunning assassination of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos, who was a reporter and columnist for Debate and worked for other national media outlets, such as El Universal, El Financiero and La Jornada.

Last Thursday, May 5, they found the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez in the vicinity of the El Ranchito neighborhood; the body was wrapped in plastic and had gunshot wounds to one leg and blows to the head. Also a writer, he was also founder and director of the digital newspaper Fuentes Fidedignas.

The Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa (FGE) indicated that there is already progress in the investigation of the case, although until this Wednesday there was no person detained.