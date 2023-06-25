André Janones calls the former president a “Pix vulture”; Duda Salabert says the former president does not need the money

Deputies and former allies reacted this Saturday (24.jun.2023) to requests for donations via Pix by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). They shared the CPF (National Register of Individuals) of the former president and requested donations to fund court cases.

The document number of the retired military man was one of the most commented subjects on Twitter during the afternoon and evening of this Saturday.

the federal deputy André Janones (Forward-MG) called Bolsonaro’s “Pix vulture” on your Twitter profile. “Receives almost BRL 100,000 a month, the family has millions of registered properties, bought with cash, and is asking their supporters to send Pix”he wrote.

the federal deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) also criticized: “The right in the speech is against the mamata, but in reality it asks Pix for the criminal”.

“Imagine a guy who earns BRL 100,000 a month in tax money having the nerve to ask you for Pix?”he wrote Arthur of Valformer federal deputy for São Paulo.

Former special advisor to the Presidency of Bolsonaro, Arthur Weintraub, said that the former chief should allocate the money to bail those arrested for the acts of January 8.