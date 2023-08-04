The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday a resolution promoted by the Republican Party, of the conservative right, which calls for the departure of the Cabinet of the Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, the main political ally of President Gabriel Boric. He did it with 68 votes in favor, 52 against and five abstentions, with support even from the ruling party, which makes it clear that the pressures for his departure -in the midst of the Agreements case, a corruption plot carried out by his party, Revolución Democrática– is not only limited to the opposition right, but also reaches other sectors.

It has been an unprecedented resolution that had not been seen in the recent past. In parallel, Ricardo Mewes, the president of the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), the main union of businessmen, asked Boric to unblock the political dialogue, frozen by the opposition –especially the UDI party– , as long as Jackson does not leave the Executive.

“Many times it will be necessary to make the corresponding sacrifices,” said the leader of the businessmen. “It’s better to be red once than pink a hundred times,” added Mewes.

Jackson was the founder of the RD party and one of its main leaders. It is a political force that is part of the Broad Front, President Boric’s coalition, which leads the so-called Agreements case. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating this plot that broke out on June 16 about transfers of state funds to foundations linked to this party and others in this political sector. This cause has already pushed the departure of five government officials. The last one fell on Tuesday: Alejandra Jiménez, regional ministerial secretary, Seremi, of the Ministry of Cultures in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

A month and a half ago, as the Executive’s bishops fell, the pressure has focused on Jackson. For the Government, as the spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, has said, his fall is sought due to his proximity to Boric. “In the end, for a sector, Minister Jackson’s problem is his closeness to the president. That is why he is questioned, that is why they want to remove him. That, the truth, is not a sufficient reason ”, Vallejo said in an interview over the weekend.

For the UDI, meanwhile, Jackson represents a symbol and his departure should mark a new stage of the current Administration, which still has more than half of the term ahead of it, two and a half years. When on July 20 the party of the traditional right sent a letter to President Boric asking for his head – it did so after the theft of 23 computers and a safe from Jackson’s wallet – it accused him of having “orchestrated a scheme of fraud through political foundations” and of being “directly involved in the suspected robbery.”

“The presence of Minister Giorgio Jackson in the current Administration does not resist even one more day, since his presence does nothing more than generate enormous damage to our society, to the institutions and to the credibility of politics in general, dragging down even his own Government to levels of disapproval that today become incalculable”, said the letter from the UDI, which anticipated the freezing of the dialogue.

The Government is in a complex scenario with respect to a harassed minister, a companion of the president’s route since the university mobilizations of 2011, which both staged. On the one hand, the president does not want to give in to requests to remove Jackson, because the decision to remove a Secretary of State is made by presidents. His fall would be a sign of weakness, in an Administration with headwinds: the ruling party lost in the constitutional plebiscite of September 2022 and the Republican Party had a resounding victory in the elections last May, where it was left with 35% of the vote. Constitutional Council.

On the other hand, public opinion is not on their side. According to the Citizen Panel-UDD survey, released this Thursday, 89% believe that Jackson should leave the Cabinet, 24 points more than on July 13. According to the survey, the majority – 61% – think that the robbery at their ministry was a “setup” to eliminate evidence, 25% that it was “intended to harm Minister Jackson and/or the Government” and only 6% that it was a common robbery.

The Government raises its voice to protect Jackson

The departure of President Boric’s greatest political ally has become a daily affair in Chilean politics. The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, this Thursday responded harshly to the insistence on the matter: “Cabinet decisions are not made due to pressure. Cabinet decisions are made out of conviction regarding what is best for the country,” said the minister, the highest rated official, according to the survey by the Center for Public Studies, CEP, released last week.

“There is something that we always say, which may be a somewhat schematic response, but it is schematic because it has very solid foundations: the President of the Republic is the only person who has attribution and responsibility regarding the government teams that he forms. He is the one who is responsible for making these evaluations,” said Tohá, after an activity that had no relation to this matter, but rather to the work of the Science and Security Board, made up of the Government, the scientific community, and the sector. private, to try to solve the security challenges.

Jackson’s permanence and the pressures for his departure flood different portfolios. The Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, who is carrying out the most important negotiations for a fiscal pact that seeks to raise 8,000 million dollars, this Thursday referred to the words of Mewes, the business leader. He did it, like Tohá, in harsh terms.

“Regarding the references to the situation of Minister Jackson, the truth is that I do not remember in my years that I have followed in politics, a business leader who pronounced himself regarding the decision to keep or not a minister in the Cabinet” , assured Marcel, from the moderate left, like Tohá. “I believe that we live in a country with a presidential regime, where it is the president who decides his teams of collaborators, and, therefore, it seems to me that it is an issue that does not correspond to union leadership,” said the economist in the middle of an activity in Antofagasta, in the north of the country.