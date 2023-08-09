President of the Chamber meets with congressmen to decide on the transfer of the copyright bill

Deputies and artists participate on the evening of this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) in a dinner at the official residence of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to deliberate on the progress of the PL that updates the Copyright Law (9,610 of 1998), whose rapporteur is with the leader of the União Brasil at home, Elmar Nascimento (BA).

According to Nascimento, there are “few details” for the conclusion of the project that deals with the remuneration of artists and journalism by the big techs. The excerpts were previously part of the PL of the fake news (2,630 of 2020), by deputy rapporteur Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP).

Among the gifts are:

Gilmar Mendes, minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice);

Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ), federal deputy;

Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), congressperson;

Fred Costa (Patriota-MG), congressperson;

Marcelo Queiroz (PP-RJ), congressperson;

Zé Vitor (PL-MG), congressperson;

Rossi Whale (MDB-SP), congressperson;

Paula Lavigne, actress;

Marisa Monte, singer; It is

Xande de Pilares, singer.

It is expected that an agreement will be reached on the progress of the bill. If there is a consensus, the text may go to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies between this and next week.

“We came to talk. We are not here to reach a project rollback”said Paula Lavigne to the Power360.