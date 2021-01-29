After Juntos por el Cambio refused to attend the meeting of a small group of legislators with Ginés González García at the Ministry, the official will participate in a meeting of the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies next week.

The tucuman Pablo Yedlin, who president of the commission, issued this Friday the call for Wednesday at 11. The exhibition, by videoconference, will be the Chamber’s first activity since the beginning of the extraordinary period.

“Health has to be above the crack. Respectful dialogue is key to face together this difficult moment that humanity is going through, “said the official.

From JxC they agreed with the call. “This is what we ask from the outset. The last time the Minister came was in April of last year. We want to hear him, tell us where we are standing, what they are working on, what is happening with vaccines and what is the Plan B “, pointed to Clarion the PRO deputy, Carmen Polledo, vice president of the Lower House Health Committee.

“We are facing a disaggregated reality, because it was supposed that we were going to vaccinate 5 million Argentines and until yesterday there were 81 thousand people vaccinated. The gulf between what was said and what happens is such that we are very concerned,” he added.

The main opposition group has been requesting the presence of the minister for months, they made requests for reports and the radical caucus even presented a request for impeachment against the minister.

With Congress stopped, Ginés coordinated with Yedlin the invitation of a delegation of legislators to his office. Although it seemed that the encounter would advance, the JxC interblock table decided, almost on the date, to decline the invitation. They pointed out that they would not participate in a reduced meeting and closed doors and insisted that the minister should appear before the entire commission and that the talk should be broadcast.

The decision generated crossroads with the Frente de Todos, which complained about its attitude. “Based on the requests for meetings, we decided to create a possibility of direct dialogue with an audience. The minister changed the date twice, at our request. I find it disrespectful not to come to hear it“, Yedlin assured at that time and added:” What moves them is not the information, but some intention to do politics with this. When there was a quarantine they were against, when it was released they were against, with the use of the chinstrap they were in against”.

However, after the short circuit, Yedlin finally coordinated a visit from Ginés to the commission for next week. “From the Health Commission we continue to work in a harmonious way, unlike some leaders who do enormous damage by opposing everything,” concluded Yedlin.