Monterrey, Nuevo León.-By assuring that those who do not fulfill their functions must leave the position they hold, the so-called “Opposition Block” in the local Congress – made up of PAN, PRI and non-party legislators – accused the Governor Samuel Garcia not to send the Expenses budget to appropriate the resources of the people.

In a statement released a few minutes ago, the legislators accused the state executive of not wanting a budget to manage the surpluses as freely available, and to the Secretary General of the Government, Javier Navarro, of being his greatest accomplice.

“Whoever does not fulfill his duties is obliged to separate from office,” the letter establishes.

“Not presenting the Budget and not executing the decisions of Congress is the sign of the present State Administration, the bad policy that led the State to deceive, keep the resources and turn its back on the people.

“For the first time in history, a Governor does not present the budget. Samuel García does not do it because he does not know, he does it because he thinks it is above the Law. He does it because he has a plan to appropriate the resources of the town and use them through the freely available expense item and you, Secretary, are your greatest accomplice”.

They also accused Navarro of affecting women, children and vulnerable sectors by not publishing the decrees issued by Congress.

“Every second that the Secretary of Government was in his office and did not sign the decisions that were generated in this Congress took resources away from security, solutions to the mobility crisis and caused Nuevo León to lose quality of life,” they said.

“Leaving citizens unanswered due to their incapacity is also a serious breach. While the people’s resources were sequestered in your office, you, Secretary, condemned women victims of violence to live without shelters, the children of the State to not receive vaccines against Covid, public transport users to continue without response to the mobility crisis “.

Minutes later, the PRI and the PAN announced that this Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. they will go to the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEEPC) to file a complaint against the Governor, without specifying the reason.

We recommend you read:

The complaint occurs in the midst of the conflict between the Executive and Legislative Branches for the 2023 Budget.