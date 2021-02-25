Traffic jams of up to nine points are expected in Moscow by Thursday evening. This information follows from the infographic posted on the Telegram channel of the Department of Transport of the capital on Thursday, February 25.

Traffic jams of five to six points are predicted in the city in the morning and afternoon.

It is noted that on Thursday morning, traffic is hampered on Shchelkovskoe highway, Volgogradsky prospect and Entuziastov highway.

Also, difficulties were recorded at the 32nd and 46th kilometers of the Moscow Ring Road on the inner side, on the Third Transport Ring near the Tula overpass (inner side).

At the moment, the Department of Transport estimates traffic jams at five points.

At the same time, according to Yandex.Traffic jams, traffic jams in the city reach seven points.

The day before, the EMERCOM Main Directorate in Moscow issued an emergency warning about unfavorable weather conditions in the capital. At night and in the morning of February 25, strong winds, snowfall and ice were predicted. According to forecasters, the day will be cloudy and up to 3 degrees Celsius.

According to the data of the Metropolitan Meteorological Bureau, in Moscow in less than a day, according to preliminary data, 7 mm of precipitation fell. Moreover, the monthly rate for February is 36 mm.