Deprived of a stadium to receive its next meetings, Côte d’Ivoire could find refuge in Senegal or Ghana.

The list of African countries deprived of the possibility of receiving international meetings have lengthened in recent days. To the Guinea, forced to emigrate by the coup d’etat of September 5 and the resulting instability, was added this week to the Ivory Coast, who is due to face Malawi on October 6 as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The African Football Confederation has indeed refused the approval of the Yamoussoukro stadium. The work underway at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium and the repair of the lawn of the new Ebimpé stadium leaves the Ivorian authorities no choice but to find a fallback solution abroad. Two options are considered: Senegal and Ghana.

Thiès or Accra? Ivory Coast will decide

“This Tuesday, the national coach, Patrice Beaumelle will go to Senegal [pour un examen du stade Lat Dior de Thiès] and the general manager of national selections in Accra (…) For a verification of the installations and to make our choice, ”the president of the Standardization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Mariam Dao Gabala, told reporters. Côte d’Ivoire must inform CAF of its choice by Wednesday September 22.

Guinea already announced last week its decision to to play in Senegal the meetings of the National Syli, against Sudan and Morocco (late match) in the context of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Finally, it should be noted that Horoya AC from Conakry could also choose Senegal for its next Champions League meeting at home.