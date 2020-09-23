After 36 years spent amazed the public, Cirque Plume is finally lowering the curtain. Its farewell tour scheduled until the end of 2020 was to end in Franche-Comté, a region where the company has long found its inspiration. The last thirty performances scheduled in Besançon from October 14 to December 5, 2020 will ultimately not take place.

“It was going to be a very beautiful party, yes it’s a heartbreak”, Bernard Kudka was already telling last July when his company was forced to cancel the August performances at the Royal Saltworks of Arc-et-Senans. Founded in Haute-Saône in Rioz, the Cirque Plume is known around the world. He left many lovers of poetry, music and performing arts orphans.