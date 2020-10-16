The government is to announce Saturday, October 17, on the occasion of the day against poverty, a series of measures, in particular to help precarious young people. The 18-25 year olds were finally excluded from the exceptional aid of 150 euros announced Wednesday, October 14 by Emmanuel Macron. This only concerns recipients of RSA and ASS. Beneficiaries of Personalized Housing Assistance (APL) will only receive 100 euros per child.

While Jean Castex said he did not want young people to lock themselves in a form of dependence on social assistance, Louis Maurin replied that “aid is a rescue that allows you to get your head out of the water. But these young people who could benefit from support, such as the self-employed or anyone else, are not profiteers. They need help to get their heads out of the water and then get back to business and work. There is a confusion, it seems to me at this level “. “Why would young people be content to have their RSA at 500 euros to live like this? Why would they settle into addiction?”, he added.

What needs to be put in place are long-lasting, lasting aid to raise people’s standard of living Louis Martin to franceinfo

Louis Maurin denounces a disconnection between the executive and the daily life of young French people: “We have the feeling that the President of the Republic pities the young people but that he does not understand them”. “He has difficulty perceiving social reality. Young people are not small, dependent beings, who once they have caught the money, would stay like that at home to benefit from it”, reacted Louis Maurin. He describes an age “where we enter life. And what we are looking for is autonomy. It is not to want to take advantage of the welfare state like that”.