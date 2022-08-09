Depression | The life expectancy of depressed people was at the same level in the Nordic countries, until alcohol was added to the equation: Finland and Denmark differ in deaths

In Finland, severely depressed people died 16 years earlier than the rest of the population. The number of alcohol deaths among all deaths of depressed people was the highest in Denmark and Finland.

Alcohol explains a significant part of the higher mortality of depressed people in Finland than the rest of the population, says the new a Finnish study.

The study compared the life expectancies of depressed people and others. In addition, it was examined how much of this difference is explained by alcohol deaths in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Italian city of Turin.

Excluding alcohol deaths, the life expectancies of depressed people were roughly the same in Finland, Denmark and Sweden.

However, adding alcohol deaths to the equation caused significant differences in the life expectancies of the depressed.

“It was surprising that the difference between the countries was almost entirely due to alcohol deaths,” says the University researcher who participated in the study Heta Moustgaard from the University of Helsinki.

The depressed people’s life expectancy was the shortest in Denmark and Finland, where alcohol-related deaths were also more common.

Deaths due to alcohol explained up to a third of the shorter life expectancy of depressed people.

In Denmark, alcohol-related deaths were the most important. They explained about 34 percent of the shorter life expectancy of severely depressed people.

In Finland, alcohol deaths explained 31 percent of the shorter life expectancy of severely depressed people. In Sweden, the share was significantly lower, only around 12 percent.

In Turin, Italy, the share of alcohol in the shorter life expectancy of depressed people was almost non-existent, only about 3 percent.

“If there are such country-specific differences in alcohol mortality, preventing them could probably also extend the life expectancy of depressed people,” says Moustgaard.

According to him, the connection between depression and alcohol use has often been observed both in research and in clinical work.

The depressed life expectancy was lower than the rest of the population in all compared countries.

Those who had been hospitalized for depression lived significantly shorter lives than the rest of the population.

In Finland, they died on average 16 years earlier than the rest of the population. In Denmark the difference was up to 19 years and in Sweden 13 years. On the other hand, no hospital information was available for Turin.

In Finland, those who used antidepressants died on average 9 years earlier than the rest of the population. In Turin, Italy, the difference was 6 years.

In all of them countries, alcohol deaths explained a greater part of the shorter life expectancy of depressed people in men than in women.

Population registers were used as data for the study, which had been combined with information on causes of death and hospital and medical treatment. The extensive material included all over 15-year-olds from Finland, Sweden and Denmark and Turin from 1993–2007.

After 2007, alcohol consumption in Finland has been on the decline.

“It may be that the share of alcohol deaths in the difference in life expectancy of depressed people has also decreased since then,” says Moustgaard.

The study was published Drug and Alcohol Dependence in the journal.