A pilot clinical study conducted by University of Cincinnati researchers at the Lindner Center of HOPE found that electrical stimulation of the spinal cord is feasible, well tolerated, and shows therapeutic potential for the treatment of depressionPrincipal investigator Francisco Romo-Nava, M.D., Ph.D., said his research focuses on how brain-body communication is involved in psychiatric disorders.

The results of the study were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Depression: this is how electrical stimulation of the spinal cord works

“We think the connection between the brain and the body is essential for psychiatric disorders,” said Romo-Nava, an associate professor in the UC Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, associate director of research for the Research Institute at the Lindner Center at HOPE and a physician scientist at UC Health.

“Many of the symptoms of mood disorders, depression, eating disorders, or anxiety disorders have to do with what one might interpret as dysregulation in this brain-body interaction,”

Romo-Nava argues that pathways of neurons located in the spinal cord transmit information from the body to regions of the brain involved in the emotional experience we know as mood. When functioning properly, the brain uses this information to make changes that help consistently regulate a person's mood and could help them fight depression.

Although major depression can have many different causes, one factor may be information overload in this pathway.

“For example, chronic stress could lead to an overactive brain-body circuit that ultimately burns out the system and prevents it from adapting effectively and optimally,” Romo-Nava said.

The research team, during the depression study, examined different ways to modulate this interaction between the brain and body and developed a new approach through non-invasive stimulation of the spinal cord. Romo-Nava obtained a patent in 2020 for the stimulation method used after collaborating with the UC Office of Innovation.

Spinal cord stimulation is designed to decrease the flow of information in the brain-body circuit so that the brain is better able to readapt and regulate itself.

“Stimulation of the spinal cord is thought to help the brain modulate as it should, decreasing noise or decreasing overactive signaling that may be occurring during a depression,” Romo-Nava said.

The experimental device used is no larger than a shoebox, with the active electrode placed on the patient's back and the return electrode placed on the right shoulder.

Romo-Nava designed the pilot study to test the feasibility and tolerability of spinal cord stimulation for patients with major depression.

A total of 20 patients with depression were enrolled in the study, half of whom were randomized to receive the active version of spinal cord stimulation and the other half to receive a different version of the current that was not expected to have a large effect.

Patients came to the Lindner Center of HOPE for three 20-minute sessions per week for eight weeks, for a total of 24 spinal stimulation sessions.

Romo-Nava said that, as with most pilot studies, the primary focus of the study was the feasibility and safety of the intervention and the ability of patients to tolerate stimulation. The study was designed so that the stimulation dose could be reduced if necessary, but Romo-Nava said that all patients tolerated the initially prescribed dose well.

“We used a current so small that it was about ten times smaller than what is known to induce tissue damage, so that's also quite encouraging because there's a lot to explore in terms of optimal dose and frequency of sessions,” he said.

Treatment side effects were mild, including redness of the skin at the site of stimulation and brief, non-painful itching or burning sensations that lasted only during treatment sessions. Skin redness typically didn't last more than 20 minutes after a session, Romo-Nava said.

A virtual reconstruction of how the current from the device moves through the body showed that the current reaches the spinal gray matter in the spinal cord but does not reach the brain itself.

“This supports our hypothesis that it is the modulation of these information pathways that can then induce an effect on mood-relevant areas of the brain,” he said. “So it's not the current that reaches the brain; it is the change in the signal that then has an effect. This study is not sufficient to demonstrate all these components of the hypothesis, but we think it is a great start.”

Patients who received active stimulation had a greater decrease in depression symptom severity than the control group, but Romo-Nava cautioned that the study was limited by the small sample size. These findings will need to be replicated in much larger studies to be confirmed.

“We must be cautious when interpreting these results due to the pilot nature and small sample size of the study,” he said. “Although the primary outcome was positive and shows therapeutic potential, we should recognize any limitations of the study.”

The data showed that participants' resting blood pressure did not change over the eight weeks, but their diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number of a blood pressure reading) decreased for a short time after each session cumulatively during the study.

“This could mean that we could actually induce a form of plastic effect on the brain-body interaction circuit that is also involved in autonomic functions such as blood pressure and heart rate,” Romo-Nava said. “This is preliminary data, but it is also another sign that we are going in the right direction.”

Moving forward, Romo-Nava said the research team is seeking additional funding to put together an expanded trial and develop a portable version of the spinal cord stimulation device to treat depression. If further studies confirm that stimulation is safe and effective for treating psychiatric disorders, future work will also be needed to find the optimal dose, frequency and conditions for which it can be used.