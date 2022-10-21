





A study to assess the risk of depression causing mental illness found that the illness increased the likelihood of dementia by 51%. O liftingpublished in the journal Biological Psychiatryanalyzed the health records of 500,000 people in the UK.

In this northwestern region of Europe there are currently approximately 850,000 people with dementia, and this number is expected to reach one million within a decade.

The study suggested that the degree of risk depended on the severity of depression. Those most at risk were those with chronic depression, with depressed mood that lasts for weeks or months and affects daily life; or depression that has increased in severity over time.

Those with mild-to-moderate depression, which declined over the course of their lifetime, had no higher risk of dementia than participants without depression.

There is still no effective treatment to combat the disease, despite the disease being considered the biggest single killer among the British.

Overall, people who participated in the study who were depressed received treatment for their moodiness and the risk of dementia was reduced by approximately 30% compared to untreated people.

Dementia treatment can help slow the progression of the disease, and treating the underlying cause to help prevent other problems, such as stroke, is the main goal. But, according to the researchers, there is no specific treatment for the disease and no way to reverse the damage to the brain that has already occurred.

Also according to the researchers, medication and lifestyle changes should be encouraged, which include healthy eating, weight loss, if necessary, getting in shape, quitting smoking and reducing the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Activities such as physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy also bring benefits. However, even with treatment, dementia can significantly reduce life expectancy.

Also according to the survey, the average time of survival since the diagnosis of dementia is approximately four years, and most of those affected by the disease will die from complications of the disease, such as pneumonia, or from a subsequent cerebrovascular accident (CVA).







