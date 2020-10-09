W.hat changes in a person’s body when their psyche suffers? And how can these changes be measured? These questions are of interest to the biopsychologist Magdalena Wekenborg. In an interview, she explains what forms of depressive exhaustion there are, how to distinguish a winter low from burnout – and what helps against exhaustion.

WORLD: At the moment, many of my friends complain that they feel tired and listless. Many of them have little desire to leave the house, they don’t enjoy doing things they normally like, I just drag myself to work. Could that be a winter depression?