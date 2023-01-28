One study of Emory University published on Molecular Psychiatry shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has the potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain’s reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression.

This is how levodopa works in the treatment of depression

Numerous laboratories around the world have shown that inflammation causes a reduction in motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression, by affecting the brain’s reward pathways.

Past research conducted by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine has linked the effects of inflammation on the brain to reduced release of dopamine, a chemical neurotransmitter that regulates motivation and motor activity, in the ventral striatum.

In the study, the researchers demonstrated that levodopa reversed the effects of inflammation on the brain’s functional connectivity in reward circuits and anhedonia (inability to experience pleasure) in depressed individuals with higher C-reactive protein (CRP) , a blood biomarker produced and released by the liver in response to inflammation.

Levels of inflammation can be easily measured with simple blood tests, such as CRP, readily available in clinics and hospitals across the United States.

The study included 40 depressed patients with a range of high to low CRP levels who underwent functional brain scans at two visits after randomly receiving placebo or levodopa, a drug often prescribed for disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. .

Levodopa improved functional connectivity in a classic ventral striatum to ventromedial prefrontal cortex reward circuit, but only in patients with higher CRP levels. This improvement in reward circuitry in depressed individuals with higher CRP was also related to the reduction in anhedonia symptoms after levodopa.

“This research demonstrates the translational potential for the use of inflammation-related deficits in functional connectivity and could have important implications for future investigations into precision therapies for psychiatric patients with elevated inflammation,” says principal investigator and senior author Jennifer C. Felger, Ph. D., associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Emory School of Medicine.

Felger says the study findings are key for two reasons. First, they suggest that depressed patients with high inflammation may respond specifically to dopamine-enhancing drugs.

Second, Felger says these findings also provide further evidence that functional connectivity in reward circuits can serve as a reliable brain biomarker for the effects of inflammation on the brain.

In Italy, at least 1.5 million people are affected by depression, while 10% of the Italian population, i.e. about 6 million individuals, have suffered a depressive episode at least once in the course of their lives. According to forecasts by the World Health Organization, in the future depression will be the second cause of disease, after cardiovascular disease, throughout the world, including Italy. According to the ISS EpiCenter: "In Italy, according to the estimates of the Esemed study, every year over one and a half million adults suffer from a depressive disorder. Depression can occur at various ages, and different tools can be used as indicators of the frequency of the problem among young people, adults and the elderly. As far as adults are concerned, the Passi surveillance system detects what is reported by people between 18 and 69 years of age, obviously excluding diagnostic purposes and only for the purpose of focusing the attention of health professionals on the importance of services aimed at this type of suffering in the population considered socially and workingly "active". In the Passi system, core depressive symptoms (symptoms of depressed mood and loss of interest or pleasure in all, or nearly all, activities) are captured using a validated test, the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (Phq-2). The Phq-2 is a screening tool derived from the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 with satisfactory sensitivity and specificity. In a clinical setting, the Phq-2 makes it possible to identify people with probable depressive disorder to be referred to specialist services, only in this context and with more accurate diagnostic tools will it be possible to diagnose a depressive disorder. In the surveillance field, the Phq-2 allows to identify people with probable depressive disorder. With the collected data, prevalence and characterization measurements of "probably" depressed people with chronic pathologies, lifestyles and other factors, including social factors, detected in the same system are carried out. dr Sonia Spottipsychiatrist at the Maria Luigia Hospital, said: "Depression is a disease that affects mood. Mood that becomes sad and melancholy and which is accompanied by a feeling of inadequacy and uselessness. Feeling that is maintained even when pleasant activities are performed. Very often, in addition to the experience of sadness, there is an important anxious component, with the presence of restlessness and tension, accompanied by the feeling that everything has become incredibly difficult.

To increase the load of suffering, what is called the “feeling of lack of feeling” can occur. In fact, those suffering from a depressive disorder may have the feeling of no longer feeling love and affection towards their loved ones. These problems are also accompanied by sleep disorders, eating disorders, easy fatigue and a total lack of planning and therefore a constant pessimism. Everything is black! It’s the dark evil…

There are certainly categories at risk. For example, people who have depressed family members are at increased risk of developing the disorder themselves. Or people who have suffered losses and deaths, separations or loss of work and consequent economic difficulties.

Being a woman is also a risk factor for depression. We recall, for example, the Maternity Blues, a condition of discouragement and depression which occurs after childbirth, linked to a sharp drop in estrogen and progesterone (not to be confused with depression postpartum, ed.). This momentary discouragement can also be seen from a psychodynamic perspective, therefore linked to the assumption of a new role and a new responsibility that a new child entails.

A similar argument can also be made for the periclimateric phase where other factors emerge. For example we can observe the “empty nest” syndrome which is this state of depression and uselessness that a mother perceives when her children leave home.

You can't do do-it-yourself therapy. Furthermore, you should always consult a specialist. Even the general practitioner can help, but the gaze of a psychiatrist is more trained to recognize some characteristics of the depression which are unknown. The drugs must also be used strictly and following the medical prescription. The drugs can be antidepressants or anti-anxiety drugs.

I always say that there isn’t much there depression, as the depressed patient. Because everyone has their own biological, individual, experiential, relational characteristics. The psychopharmacological therapy of depression it is a sartorial therapy, that is cut and sewn on the patient.

We are talking about stigma, i.e. a prejudice according to which the depression it would be a fault or a shame. Very often the patients I see in the clinic tell me they would rather have cancer than cancer depression. Because you see a tumor, you cure it, everyone can realize it.

There depression instead it is “without matter”therefore has no somatic correlate. You have painful experiences that are sometimes perceived even by family members as whims or lack of will. But it is normal for a depressed patient not to be able to cope on his own, otherwise he would not be sick. I think it should be removed depression the cloak of shame and stigma. Depression can have the most varied causes but it is absolutely treatable. It is a disease that must be treated.

It is important to remember that this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the valuable work of the medical community. If you think you suffer from depression, talk directly to your family doctor who will be able to direct you to a specialist suited to your needs.

You can heal from depression and significantly improve the quality of your life. This is thanks to psychotherapy and, when needed, good pharmacological support. If you are facing a difficult moment, don’t be ashamed of it, but talk about it with those who love you and care about your well-being and happiness. Together you can seek specialist support and rediscover the desire to feel good.