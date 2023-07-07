Older adults were the most affected in terms of mental health with the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico. The feelings of loneliness and depression among those who suffered from this disease increased significantly, going from 26.4% to 35.5% among people over 60 years of age, according to the National Survey on Health and Aging in Mexico (Enasem), presented this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The most recent edition of the Enasem evaluates the state of health, mood and emotion, among other factors, of the population in Mexico over 53 years of age, a group that today already reaches 25.9 million people in the country . Most of the older adults report having a state of health from fair to poor, with 62.3% of the population reporting it. “With these results we will be able to assess the impact of the pandemic both on the health and on the family economy of those who survived,” said Rebeca Wong, a researcher at the University of Texas, another of the institutions that participated in the survey. .

Chronic-degenerative diseases are the disease that hits old Mexico the most. The prevalence of arterial hypertension was 43.3%, diabetes 25.6% and arthritis 10.7% of people older than 53 years diagnosed with these conditions. However, women are the most vulnerable sector in terms of their health. According to this survey, the percentage of women with diabetes increased 10.9% between 2001 and 2021, and increased 10.6% in the age group 60 years and over in the same period. “We found an evident pattern: women suffer from diseases in a higher proportion, have less possibilities to exercise and report a more disadvantageous state of health,” said Graciela Márquez Colín, president of Inegi, during the presentation of Enasem this Thursday.

Obesity, the silent enemy and considered a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and some types of cancer, also continues to increase among older adults. In the last two decades, the prevalence of obesity in women went from 25% to 30.1%, and in men from 18.1% to 23.3%.

The lifestyle that triggers these conditions has also worsened. Between 2012 and 2021, less weekly exercise was reported, as well as greater alcohol consumption, although tobacco use decreased in both genders. Between 2012 and 2021, women over 53 who consumed alcohol regularly went from 13.6% to 15.3%, while in men it went from 38.1% to 44.6% in the same period.

Even if they are not in good condition, older adults continue to be a key part of family care. Of the population aged 53 and over, 25% had, among their activities, taking care of a child under 12 years of age and another 18.4% cared for an adult. “Getting to know more about the health of older adults is a significant step to formulate solutions to their most pressing problems,” said Márquez.

