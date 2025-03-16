The last break of selections appears, which will give way to the most decisive section of the season. But before entering the last ten days of the League once the national commitments, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona are finished, the faces are seen in a … decisive duel for your aspirations to the title (21.00, Dazn), especially for a Madrid team with a disadvantage and a more disputed match. The rojiblancos, depressed after the cruel European elimination at the hands of their neighbor and executioner in Champions, come forced to get up if they do not want to give too much ground in the fight for the championship. In front, the Catalans go to the capital between illusion and euphoria.

With the wound of the double touch of Julián Álvarez still suppurating and the open debate about the suitability of a rule that punishes an accident like a slip, Atlético must pass the page as soon as possible. Despite having woken up from the European dream, it depends on itself to lift the league and the cup. The first step to stay in Liza for both objectives, which pass through paths of chnkelets to the mattress fief, is both mental and physical recovery to measure one of the most in the form of Europe.

Simeone wanted to closed yesterday the episode last Wednesday erected as a spokesman for the feeling of the rojiblanca parish, ««A feeling of anger, anger and injustice». «Normally I say Barcelona, ​​the situation deserves to explain my feeling of anger, of rage, of injustice. But from the place I have the only thing I have to do is work so that the team continues to compete as compete. Understand our people the feeling that we have all in Atlético de Madrid, anger, anger and injustice, ”said the Argentine, who also coincided with Ancelotti in which” the party ended. ” Therefore, the technician chooses to focus on the “beautiful opportunity” presented to them before “a great rival.” “It is important to maintain a distance according to the lack of season”, so that athletic options go through “winning to approach or tie to maintain that space.” In case of Victoria Visitor, “Barcelona would lead the title,” Simeone said.

For its part, Barcelona travels to the Metropolitan in a sweet state, aware of crossing a good moment and with the options intact of winning all the titles they dispute. The classification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the image offered in the first leg of the cup semifinals, precisely against Atlético, and their trajectory in the league allows them to face the match against the rojiblancos with more certainties than doubts, although Hansi Flick embraces a prudent speech. «There is a lot of league. It’s just one more game. If we win, it will be great, it will give us more confidence, we will believe more. Atlético is one of the best teams. We also talk about Real Madrid, Atlético, Athletic … We are in a very good situation, with a very good level and I am happy for it. If we are concentrated and each one gives their best version, we will have enormous potential, ”said the German.

Barcelona lands in the capital with the most scorer of the major European leagues (Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal add 73 goals this season for the 52 that Julián Álvarez, Griezmann and Sorloth). The most filmmaker in the League (71 marked goals) to the best defends (18 embedded). Of course, the two precedents of this year favor those of Simeone. «We had two great games and you have to focus from beginning to end. In the first game, in the end, we were not so concentrated and, in the second, we realized that we should take care of the situation, ”Flick defended, who added:” The team is very concentrated. We feel like a game. It will be hard, but we are prepared to face it and see the team very concentrated ».

No rotations are expected. A game of such deserves the gala team. Flick is clear. His praise to Atlético de Madrid confirms it: «I have to say that they have a fantastic team. It has no eleven alone. It is a wonderful block and are in shape, one hundred percent, they are players with great experience and there is no difference ».