Depression, burnout, anxiety disorders – people in Germany are increasingly calling in sick at work due to mental illnesses. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, there were 132 million sick days in 2022 due to mental illnesses. An enormous increase: in 2002 there were only 61 million. Women are particularly likely to call in sick, and almost a third of adults become mentally ill at some point. Forecasts assume that sick days will continue to increase in the future. This poses challenges for those affected as well as employers and colleagues, because dealing with mental illness in the workplace is not easy.

