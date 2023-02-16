The depression is a disease which can be compared to other medical disorders such as diabetes or a stomach ulcer. It does not depend on the person who suffers from it, but it is a condition that requires specific diagnosis and treatment by health professionals.

Despite some popular beliefs, depression is not a way of being, a lack of will, a sign of weakness, nor is it exclusive to lazy or hysterical people. The diagnosis of depression is made based on well-defined criteria. and should not be taken lightly or be guided by intuition.

Depression not only affects the person who suffers from it, but also family and friends due to changes in behavior and relationships with others experienced by the depressed person.

Depression factors:

Depression is a mental disorder that affects millions of people around the world. The factors that can favor or precipitate its appearance are diverse, and can include both genetic factors such as biological, social or related to physical illnesses or the consumption of certain drugs.

If a loved one is suffering from depression, help them see a mental health professional. /pxhere

In some cases, people may have a genetic predisposition to depressionwith a family history that increases the probability of suffering from it.

Also, in depression, some chemical systems in the brainsuch as the neurotransmitters serotonin and norepinephrine, may not be working properly.

Women are more likely to suffer from depression than menand may experience it after childbirth due to the hormonal changes that occur during this period.

They are also associated with social risk factors such as socioeconomic deprivation, the responsibility of caring for third parties or gender violence.

Sometimes a physical illness (cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s, eating disorders, thrombosis, Alzheimer’s…) or the taking certain drugs They cause depression. Likewise, the consumption of alcohol and drugs also favor its appearance

Symptoms of depression:

The symptoms of depression They can vary from person to person, but often include changes in behavior, emotions, thoughts, and physical symptoms.

Some of the symptoms of depression include:

crying fits

Isolation

neglect of responsibilities

Sadness

Anxiety

Blame

Lack of motivation,

Slowness

Irritability

self criticism

Worry

Pessimism

Memory problems

Lack of concentration

Feeling tired

Lack of energy

Sleeping too much or too little

Overeating or loss of appetite

Weight loss or gain, among others.

It is important to note that depression is a treatable illness and that there are various treatment options available, such as psychological therapy and antidepressant medications.

If you suspect that you might be suffering from depression, It is important that you seek professional help to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment. The same, if you identify this problem in a loved one.

Depression is an illness that can be compared to other medical disorders. /pxhere

Illnesses related to depression:

In addition to anxiety disorders and substance abuse, there are other illnesses that can be linked to depression.

For example, neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, endocrine diseases such as hypothyroidism, and cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and heart failure.

Depression can also be a symptom of certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Likewise, depression has been found to be associated with inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, and sleep apnea.

Depression is a very dangerous disease and should be treated with a professional. /pxhere

In general, people with chronic illnesses are at increased risk of depression, and depression can in turn worsen the symptoms of the illness and make it more difficult to treat.

It is important for people with chronic illnesses to be alert to symptoms of depression and to seek treatment if they experience them.

How long does depression last:

The duration of a depressive episode can vary widely, from several weeks to several months and even years. Although most depressive episodes last less than six months, in some cases the depression can be chronic and last for years.

Fortunately, a complete cure is possible, that is, the disappearance of all the symptoms of the disease. depression. However, the risk of relapse after full recovery is very high, with more than 50% of cases relapsing.

Relapses are more common in people whose symptoms do not completely go away between episodes, so it is important that the person receives proper treatment and follow-up to reduce the risk of relapse.

Family and friends are key to helping a person suffering from depression. /pxhere

Early care of the disease is essential, as well as maintaining the treatment all the time necessary, which in most cases is several months after the improvement.

Treatment may include psychological therapy, medication, and other therapeutic approaches, depending on the severity and duration of the depression.

If you have a family member or friend who has this disease, seek with him or her, the necessary professional help so that you can remember this condition.