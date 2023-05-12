A new research on depression developed by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Szeged in Hungary, investigated whether restoring certain signals in a region of the brain that processes odors could counteract disease.

The results of the study have been published online in the scientific journal Neurons.

Depression: Here’s what new research says

The study findings revolve around nerve cells (neurons), which ‘fire’ – or emit electrical signals – to transmit information. Researchers in recent years have discovered that effective communication between brain regions requires groups of neurons to synchronize their activity patterns in repetitive periods (oscillations) of joint silence followed by joint activity.

One such rhythm, called “gamma,” repeats about 30 times or more in a second and is an important temporal pattern for encoding complex information, potentially including emotion.

Although its causes remain poorly understood, depression is reflected in gamma oscillation changes, according to previous studies, as an electrophysiological marker of disease in brain regions that handle the sense of smell, which have also been linked to emotion. These regions include the olfactory bulb adjacent to the nasal cavity, which is thought to be a source and ‘conductor’ of gamma oscillations in the brain.

To test this theory, the current study authors disrupted bulb function using genetic and cellular signaling techniques, observed a correlated increase in depression-like behaviors in the study rodents, and then reversed these behaviors using a device that enhanced the brain's gamma signals at their natural rate.

“Our experiments revealed a mechanistic link between deficient gamma activity and behavioral decline in mouse and rat models of depression, with signal changes in the olfactory and connected limbic systems similar to those seen in depressed patients,” says the corresponding study author Antal Berényi, MD, Ph.D., adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone Health.

“This work demonstrates the power of gamma enhancement as a potential approach to counteracting depression and anxiety in cases where available drugs are not effective.”

Major depressive disorder is a common and serious psychiatric illness that is often resistant to drug therapy, say the researchers. The prevalence of the condition has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, with more than 53 million new cases estimated.

Disease-causing changes in the timing and strength of gamma signals, potentially caused by infection, trauma or medication, from the olfactory bulb to other brain regions of the limbic system, such as the piriform cortex and hippocampus, can alter emotions. However, the research team isn't sure why. In one theory, the depression arises not within the olfactory bulb, but in changes of its outgoing gamma patterns to other brain targets.

Bulb removal is an old animal model for studying major depression, but the process causes structural damage that can cloud researchers’ understanding of disease mechanisms. Thus, the current research team designed a reversible method to avoid the damage, starting with an engineered single strand of DNA encapsulated in a harmless virus, which when injected into neurons in rodent olfactory bulbs caused cells to build certain protein receptors on their surfaces.

This allowed the researchers to inject the rodents with a drug, which spread throughout their system, but only shut down the neurons in the medulla that were designed to have receptors sensitive to the engineered drugs. In this way the researchers could selectively and reversibly disrupt communication between partner brain regions of the medulla. These tests revealed that chronic suppression of olfactory bulb signals, including gamma, not only induced depressive behaviors during surgery, but also for days afterward.

To show the effect of the loss of gamma swing in the olfactory bulb, the team used several standard rodent tests of depression, including measures of anxiety, which is one of its main symptoms. The field recognizes that animal models of human psychiatric conditions will be limited, and therefore uses a battery of tests to measure depressed behaviors that have proven useful over time.

Specifically, the tests looked at how long the animals would spend in an open space (a measure of anxiety), if they would stop swimming earlier when submerged (a measure of despair), if they would stop drinking sugar water (they tried less pleasure in things) and if they refused to enter a maze (avoiding stressful situations).

The researchers then used a custom-built device that recorded natural gamma oscillations from the olfactory bulb and sent those stimulated signals to the rodent brains as closed-loop electrical stimulation. The device was able to either suppress the gamma in healthy animals or amplify it. Suppression of gamma oscillations in the olfactory lobe induced depression-like behaviors in humans.

Additionally, feeding an amplified olfactory bulb signal back into the brains of depressed rats restored normal gamma function in the limbic system and reduced depressive behaviors by 40 percent (near normal).

“No one yet knows how gamma-wave activation patterns are converted into emotions,” says senior study author György Buzsáki, MD, Ph.D., Biggs Professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone Health and faculty member in its Neuroscience Institute. “Going forward, we will work to better understand this linkage in the medulla and the regions it connects to, as behavior changes.”