ÜOvercrowded, hectic, dirty: cities cause stress, as all city dwellers know. But what does that do to them? The psychiatrist Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg has been researching this at the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim for more than ten years. A conversation among city dwellers.

WORLD: What are the main problems in the city? Noise and dirt?

Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg: Both are unhealthy, but our research so far has not shown any connection with the stress of city dwellers. But other factors are already clear. The one crucial aspect is social interaction. This is more of a problem in the city.

WORLD: You have to explain that in more detail.

Meyer-Lindenberg: City dwellers have a much weaker social network than rural dwellers. Such a network consists of people who know you and would do you a favor. So family, friends, but also neighbors and other acquaintances. City dwellers have significantly fewer of these people.