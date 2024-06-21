Depression and multiple sclerosis: a new study has explored for the first time the feasibility and effectiveness of the international Eye movement desensitization reprocessing (EMDR) protocol to treat depressive disorders (DeprEND) in people with MS. A recent publication by Francesco Pagnini, full professor of Psychology, and Cesare Massimo Cavalera, of the Department of Psychology of the Catholic University of Milan, highlighted how an innovative use of the Emdr DeprEND protocol for the treatment of depression in patients with MS, chronic and degenerative disease, it is important to work on the depressive symptoms that these patients often present. The project was financed by the Emdr Europe association and is carried out in collaboration with Luca Ostacoli, full professor of the Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences of the University of Turin, and with the team of the Don Gnocchi Foundation of Milan led by the neurologist Marco Giuseppe Rovaris.

Recent studies – explains a note – have detected high rates of depression among people suffering from multiple sclerosis, with important symptoms that significantly compromise general well-being. Existing literature suggests a possible interconnection between depression and decline in physical functioning in patients with MS.

13 people with MS and depressive symptoms were involved in the study and underwent psychological and physical assessments before and after the intervention and a subsequent 3-month follow-up. The protocol showed a high level of adherence and effectiveness, with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms post-intervention, which remain so even at follow-up after 3 months. The data suggests – explain the researchers – that the Emdr DeprEND treatment not only alleviates depressive symptoms, but has also been shown to induce functional changes in the brain that contribute to improved emotional well-being. Qualitative analysis of the diaries filled in by the patients revealed that the most appreciated aspects of the intervention were a newfound sense of peace and freedom, as well as an increased level of ‘agency’. These results suggest that the Emdr DeprEND protocol could be an effective and economical treatment to reduce depressive symptoms in MS patients. Considering today’s lack of standardized therapies, the integration of this protocol with pharmacological therapy could improve the mental and psychophysical well-being of patients with MS.

“The results of this pilot project are very encouraging in terms of reduction of depressive symptoms both after treatment and at the 3-month follow-up – comments Cavalera – Considering these promising results, it becomes relevant to conduct a more extensive version of the study, to verify If these effects remain consistent even in a randomized controlled trial, we could hypothesize the widespread adoption of this treatment for all patients with multiple sclerosis and depressive symptoms.”

“The reduction of depressive symptoms – the specialist points out – could lead to a decrease in the need for other more expensive interventions, improving the quality of life of patients without excessively burdening the healthcare system”.