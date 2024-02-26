Stimulate immune defenses to improve response to treatment in patients with depression and bipolar disorder. This is the strategy suggested by an Italian study funded by the EU, published in 'Brain Behavior and Immunity'. The work is signed by Francesco Benedetti, head of the Research Unit in Psychiatry and Clinical Psychobiology of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan-Turro and professor of Psychiatry at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, and by Sara Poletti, researcher at San Raffaele-Turro Psychiatry and Psychobiology Unit. The authors demonstrate “for the first time the safety and efficacy of low-dose interleukin-2 administration in depressed patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (Bd).”

Despite the enormous improvements in antidepressant psychopharmacology based on drugs that act directly on the function of neurotransmitters – they explain from San Raffaele – a third of MDD sufferers do not achieve complete symptomatic remission and in patients with ineffective initial treatment many relapses are observed, opening the road to treatment-resistant depression. Outcomes are even worse in Bd which has been associated with extremely low success rates of antidepressant medications. Previous studies have already shown that systemic inflammatory activation precedes and is associated with the appearance of depressive episodes during MDD or Bd. The literature also indicates that 30-50% of people with mood disorders present a clinically identifiable inflammatory state . Depression, particularly when resistant to traditional therapies, is accompanied by an inflammatory state that affects the entire organism. Depressed patients are more vulnerable to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and, in turn, these pathologies trigger depression even in those who have never suffered from it: the depression that affected Covid veterans is an example of this.

The most recent evidence suggests that this pro-inflammatory activation is a consequence of a more general immune imbalance, with signs of senescence of lymphocyte cells and their excessive inflammatory and autoimmune activation. Hence the hypothesis of stimulating the regulatory components of the immune system, not by blocking its functions – as was attempted in the past with anti-inflammatory drugs and monoclonal antibodies – but by directing its activity towards a better homeostatic balance. The San Raffaele experts therefore focused on interleukin-2 (Il-2), a molecule normally present in the body with immunomodulation functions, capable of influencing the activity of T lymphocytes by stimulating the production of new cells and their regulatory functions on immunity and inflammation. This T-cell growth factor has shown anti-inflammatory efficacy in other autoimmune diseases and is already in use on the market, albeit in different formulations than the microdoses used in this study.

The researchers evaluated the safety, efficacy and biological responses of low-dose Il-2 in depressed patients with Mdd or Bd. 36 patients in the mood disorders department of San Raffaele-Turro were recruited, randomly divided – in a 2 to 1 ratio – to receive either interleukin-2 (12 Mdd and 12 Bd patients), or placebo (6 Mdd and 6 Bd). The authors thus defined an antidepressant enhancement treatment with low-dose Il-2, associated with the traditional antidepressant therapies that the patients were taking.

The changes in cell frequencies induced by interleukin – San Raffaele reports in a note – were rapidly obtained in the first 5 days of treatment and predicted the subsequent improvement in the severity of depression, without significant side effects. Proportional to the stimulation of T lymphocytes, study participants showed an enhancement of the antidepressant response, even when suffering from forms of depression resistant to traditional treatments.

The work therefore confirmed that “immune-inflammatory mechanisms represent promising targets for antidepressant pharmacology, and that correcting imbalances between the inflammatory and regulatory components of our immune system may constitute a new therapeutic strategy for resistant depression.”

“This – states Poletti – is the first randomized control study to support the hypothesis that treatment to strengthen the immune system, and in particular T cells, can be an effective way to correct immuno-inflammatory abnormalities associated with brain disorders. mood and, at the same time, enhance the antidepressant response”.

“We think that our studies can already change clinical practice”, declares Benedetti: “With this research we have in fact highlighted the therapeutic effects of low-dose interleukin-2 without detecting side effects. We hope that this evidence will now pave the way for a new way to intervene in treatment-resistant depression”. The hope is to “raise attention” to this new approach, “to face the process expected to obtain the indication for the clinical use of this substance for depression”.

The next step? “We are already starting to evaluate the effects of another antidepressant immunomodulator, minocycline – continues Benedetti – whose effects on the brain we study with innovative PET and magnetic resonance techniques; we also study how the history of exposure to infectious diseases and adverse experiences may have contributed to creating that condition of immune dysfunction that we verified in the participants in our studies. The research continues and we think that in the future – the specialist predicts – we will be able to identify already at the beginning of the disease the people who, instead of having to endure depression for many months without benefiting from available treatments, they can be treated – and healed – immediately by acting on the immune system”.