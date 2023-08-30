Many women suffer from postpartum depression. If these persist, the new antidepressant Zuranolone could soon help. It works remarkably fast.

NAfter the birth of a baby, feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, irritable and not so excited about the baby is normal. Caring for a newborn takes strength, the baby cries constantly and the mother hardly gets any sleep. Such “baby blues” usually go away on their own after a few days. However, if the symptoms persist longer, it could be postpartum depression that requires treatment. It is no different from postpartum depression, and up until now it has been treated in the same way: with psychotherapy or antidepressants.

But this is where the problems begin for mothers with postpartum depression: Because it is difficult to get a place in psychotherapy, and psychotherapy alone is not enough in severe cases. The usual antidepressants, on the other hand, usually only take effect after two to three weeks. This latency can have consequences for both mother and child. The mother does not bond with the child, and its emotional and cognitive development is disrupted. Apart from that, depression carries the risk of suicide: one in five deaths after childbirth is caused by suicide.