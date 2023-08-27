The US National Hurricane Center said today, Sunday, that Tropical Storm “Idalia” formed near the “Yucatan” channel, approximately 130 km east-northeast of “Cozumel” in Mexico and is heading towards the US state of Florida.

The center added that the storm, which intensified after being a tropical depression, was accompanied by winds of 65 kilometers per hour and could become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.

“Data, collected by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane-monitoring aircraft, indicates that Tropical Depression Ten (10) intensified to become Tropical Storm Adalia,” the Miami Meteorological Service said.