Suddenly no longer a mother, but a patient: When her son was one year old, our author had to go to a psychiatric ward because of depression. It was a long way. Here she tells her story.

Instead of walks, there are therapy sessions, instead of cuddling, there are lonely hospital beds – the separation from the child causes mentally ill mothers additional grief. Image: Picture Alliance

EThe day after my son’s first birthday, I decided to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital as an inpatient. My fears were too bad, my thoughts too dark and hopeless at this point. From here it definitely needed a lifeline, without which I would not have made it.

Of those phases where I felt like I was sinking into a bottomless black, deep hole, there were quite a few after the birth of my son. But I had kept my head above water for almost a year with therapy and light antidepressants. Things got better for a while over the summer. In the fall, when my baby was 12 months old, the depression and fears came back with an unexpected force. As the love for my child grew day by day, I lost myself.