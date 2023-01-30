Home page World

A personality test with the “Winnie the Pooh” characters looks for pathological similarities between Pooh, Tigger & Co. and the users.

Munich – As a cuddly toy or on television, Winnie the Pooh and his entourage accompanied generations of children into the world of adults. As in other children’s stories, according to a team of social researchers, there should also be a spark of seriousness in the animated series. More specifically: a bunch of mental illnesses. The scientists analyzed the individual characters and derived questions. With a self-test, everyone should now be able to find out similarities to the characters and their pathological personality traits.

DISCLAIMER: Self-tests of this type are for entertainment purposes only. He does not have a proven psychiatric procedure for identifying mental illnesses, nor does the test result replace psychological treatment.

Self-diagnosis with the “Winnie the Pooh” test: Characters provide information about their own mental state

The self-test platform IDRLabs has a bunch of online self-tests up its sleeve. In this way, one should be able to find out the characteristics of the cognitive abilities, possible autism or the “Spirit Animal” of the user. Or just the test of Dr. Sarah E Shea and Dr. Kevin Gordon on similarities to Tigger, Pooh, Piglet & Co., with “each a clear psychiatric diagnosis”. After answering 33 questions, each user should be assigned one of the following personality profiles:

Pooh, the “little-witted bear,” as described by its creator Christopher R. Milne, is characterized by his short attention span. Completely in his own world, the plump animal quickly gets into trouble. Because his path is poorly thought out and unorganized, the actions extremely impulsive. The researchers therefore diagnose him with attention deficit disorder (ADD).

Meanwhile, his best friend is considered piglet as the exact opposite. While Pooh innocently stumbles into a number of problems, the little piglet is always scared. Everything is a cause for concern and fear. Having no control over his fears and often lost in his nagging thoughts, the character is attributed an anxiety disorder.

The donkey named Eeyore is known for moping around all the time. In the opinion of the test experts, however, this is already pathological, i.e. unhealthy. So they recognize a depressive disorder in the always sad, downcast, and easily bored animal as he slowly trudges after Pooh, head down.

Depressive disorder, compulsive behavior and ADHD: personality test with “Winnie the Pooh” characters

In stark contrast to the sluggish movements of the donkey Rabbit, the perfectionist rabbit. Always under power, everything is constantly adjusting. When something is out of place, he lashes out and rages against change while losing himself in an unreal worldview. His diagnosis, therefore: obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The animal entourage (from left): Kanga and daughter Ruth, Owl, Winnie, Tigger, Eeyore & Rabbit © Mary Evans/imago

Then there is tigers, a stereotypical fidget. The finding by the researchers at IDRLabs that he has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) doesn’t seem far-fetched, even to laypeople. His inexhaustible supply of energy and the constant jumping are unmistakable signs. He often interrupts others and does not draw any consequences or conclusions from situations that are actually instructive, because the tiger has already jumped ahead mentally.

Only person in the entourage with a frightening personality disorder

Ruth, the baby kangaroo is meanwhile completely alone, according to the researchers too much. Extremely introverted, they perceive little or nothing of the outside world. When the toddler becomes active, it often acts recklessly and overzealously before disappearing back into its mother’s pouch and remaining listless. The researchers were able to identify autistic traits.

Last yet ChristopherRobin, the only human in the animal entourage. The mere fact that he believes he can talk to animals is a sign of a schizophrenic personality disorder for the scientists. This is also supported by the all too fantastic world in which he and his animal friends experience adventures, even as a feature film since 2018.