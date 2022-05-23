Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Duel win for Johnny Depp? The pleas in the dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard are expected on May 27, 2022. A statement could now bring Depp victory in the process. © Image detail from Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection MCDPIOF EC028 / imago

The legal dispute over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is scheduled for 29 days, and the negotiations are scheduled to end on Friday, May 27, 2022. Just in time for the last week of the trial, Depp now pulls out his biggest ace.

Fairfax – Think what you will of him, but one thing must be acknowledged without envy: In the legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, which will enter the final round on Monday, May 23, 2022, before Friday, May 27, 2022 , which are expected closing arguments, “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp presented himself in the best possible way.

Not just the queues of fans that awaited his arrival at the Fairfax Courthouse each day; the sympathetic cooperation with his lawyers and his amused answers on the witness stand also gave the actor significantly better chances of being in the public eye. But in addition to the polish of their own reputation, which is necessary for their further career, it is also about a lot of money for the ex-partners Heard and Depp – and last but not least the truth.

Last week in the process of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: the winner of the heart is already certain

You may not think so, but true to the motto “bad news is good news”, the now legendary court case with a value in dispute of (together) almost 150 million US dollars has given the publicity of both stars a noticeable boost. The hearing, from the online portal of the American tabloid tmz streamed live was meticulously followed by the press and the public, and every aspect of the relationship between the two Hollywood stars was prepared and discussed in detail. In a trial so incomparably full of extremes, the truth probably lies somewhere in between – and yet Johnny Depp seems to emerge from the courtroom in Virginia, USA, as the clear winner as far as his future career is concerned.

Like the US trade journal of the entertainment industry, Variety, reported, Depp is already sure of his next big movie role after a long time. Director Maïwenn Le Besco has probably successfully engaged the actor for the film “Jeanne Du Barry”, in which he plays the French king Louis XV. will mime. The premiere is planned for 2023 as part of the Cannes Film Festival. So while Depp has work to do, Amber Heard’s job prospects appear to be diminishing. During the trial, she testified that her part in the sequel to the comic book adaptation Aquaman was cut short as a result of the legal dispute with Depp. The actress, who mimics one of the central characters in the films, is said to have a lean ten minutes Variety be left in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Johnny Depp in Trial: Does ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ End Up Beating Ex-Wife Amber Heard at Her Own Game?

The testimony, which is now expected before the Circuit Court in Fairfax County, could possibly even cost Heard those ten minutes. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified on the witness stand regarding a March 2015 dispute between Heard and Depp. AFP According to Heard, Henriquez woke up at night to tell her about Depp’s cheating. “They said really nasty things to each other,” Henriquez said of the Hollywood stars’ ensuing argument.

Depp ran up the stairs and also “kind of hit Henriquez in the back”, whereupon Heard is said to have attacked her then partner with the words “Don’t hit my damn sister!”. Depp then “grabbed Heard’s hair with one hand and repeatedly slapped her in the face with the other” until the bodyguard finally separated the two. “When he was sober, things were wonderful,” she summarized of her sister’s relationship, “when he wasn’t sober, they were terrible.”

Depp’s attorneys are now expected to call Jennifer Howell, a longtime friend of Heard and Henriquez, to the witness stand on Monday, May 23, 2022. This was already expressed in advance by means of a judicial declaration – per idiot. Henrquez is said to have visited Howell that same evening and told her about the Hollywood stars’ argument. In tears, she reported that Heard used physical violence against Depp and almost pushed Henriquez, who had tried to mediate, down the steps. “Whitney told me, ‘I was afraid Amber would kill Johnny,'” Howell said in her statement. Although Howell also sharply criticizes Henriquez in the document currently circulating on the Internet, there is no apparent reason why she should show solidarity with Depp against her better judgment. Should Howell now testify for Depp in Fairfax County and confirm his version of events, a trial victory for Heard is no longer likely.

The twist in the course of the trial appears not least as an irony of fate. “Let’s see who thinks a white man, a white, privileged man could be the victim of a woman. Go ahead” – words from Amber Heard, recorded by Johnny Depp, played in court. Maybe Depp may just be the better actor, maybe everything he says is true; either way, for better or for worse, Heard has to watch as he demonstrates to her that she was wrong.