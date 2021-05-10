At the end of 2021, the volume of deposits of Russians will increase to 8% compared to 2020, experts at the Center for Macroeconomic and Regional Analysis and Forecasting of the Russian Agricultural Bank are sure.

The main growth will occur in the second half of the year, and the drivers will be the expected increase in the key rate and the slowdown in inflation to 4.7-5.2%, said the head of the center Dmitry Tarasov.

According to him, about 40% of the population considers real estate to be the most profitable and reliable way to store money, however, the suspension of some mortgage programs and a change in the market situation may support a shift in investment towards savings.

According to the Bank of Russia, in the first quarter of 2021, the funds of Russians in deposits and current accounts increased by 900 billion compared to the same period in 2020, to 32.1 trillion rubles.

Financial institutions expect an increase in public interest in classic savings products to 15-20% this year. Additional reasons for this may be the growth of economic activity in the country and an increase in social benefits, said the director of retail products “House.RF»Evgeny Shitikov.

Freedom Finance analyst Valery Yemelyanov agrees with this forecast. In his opinion, in 2021 there will be a significant inflow of funds from individuals and legal entities to deposits: growth will be at least 15%, and citizens’ money in banks may exceed 36 trillion rubles.

The road to the bank: deposits of Russians in 2021 will grow to 8%