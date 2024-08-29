Beirut (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, dozens of depositors in Lebanon carried out extensive movements in front of banks in Beirut to demand the return of their money and to protest the failure to find a solution to their issue.

Depositors held sit-ins and demonstrations in front of the Central Bank of Lebanon building, a number of banks, and in front of the Parliament building in Beirut, in protest against the failure to find a solution to the issue of deposits held in banks.

The Minister of Displaced Persons in the caretaker government, Issam Sharaf al-Din, and the two members of parliament, Najat Saliba and Melhem Khalaf, participated in the sit-ins, and they confirmed their “support for the demands of the depositors and their standing by their side.”

The protesters raised banners that “reject any law that does not restore the rights of depositors,” and demanded “holding the corrupt accountable and recovering the stolen funds.”

The protesters called on “every depositor not to stay at home watching, but to participate in the demonstrations and sit-ins to achieve the legitimate, legal and legitimate demands.”

The protesters moved to the Dora area in Mount Lebanon, where they held sit-ins in front of a number of banks at the invitation of the Depositors’ Cry Association to demand their deposits.

Dozens of demonstrators set fire to the entrance of the Lebanese-French Bank, and smashed the facades of some banks.

In a statement broadcast during their gathering, the protesters demanded that officials find a solution to their deposits held in banks after 5 years of waiting.

According to the association’s statement, the demonstrators gathered in front of Al-Amin Mosque and headed towards targets identified by the association in the Dora area, where the Lebanese-French Bank was attacked first, followed by the Arab Bank and the Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries.

The statement added: “Depositors set tires on fire in front of the aforementioned banks in protest against the theft of deposits and the large monthly fees deducted from accounts.”

The association warned depositors of “the plans proposed by the government and banks that will eliminate most deposits,” and demanded “changing the bank dollar withdrawal rate to the official rate.”

She also “demanded finding a solution for all deposits, especially lira depositors who lost the value of their money after the deterioration of the Lebanese currency.”

Every now and then, protests are repeated against banks, due to their imposition of restrictions on depositors’ funds in foreign currency since 2019, in addition to setting strict ceilings on withdrawing money in lira, in light of a severe and unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Lebanon is facing an unprecedented banking and sovereign monetary crisis. Since the beginning of the crisis, the economy has contracted by nearly 40 percent, the Lebanese pound has lost 98 percent of its value, and inflation has reached unprecedented rates.