Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Lebanese depositors have continued to hold sit-ins and demonstrations in the capital Beirut and Mount Lebanon, in front of banks, to demand their deposits that the banks have been unable to return.

Last week, depositors held sit-ins and demonstrations in front of the Central Bank of Lebanon building, a number of banks, and in front of the Parliament building in Beirut, in protest against the failure to find a solution to the issue of deposits held in banks.

The Minister of Displaced Persons in the caretaker government, Issam Sharaf al-Din, and MPs Najat Saliba and Melhem Khalaf participated in the sit-ins, who affirmed their “support for the depositors’ demands and their standing by their side.” The protesters raised banners that “reject any law that does not restore the rights of depositors,” and demanded “holding the corrupt accountable and recovering the looted funds.” The protesters called on every depositor “not to stay at home watching, but to participate in the demonstrations and sit-ins to achieve the legitimate, legal and legitimate demands.” The protesters moved to the Dora area in Mount Lebanon, where they held sit-ins in front of a number of banks at the invitation of the “Depositors’ Cry” Association to demand their deposits. The protesters set fire in front of the entrance to the Lebanese-French Bank in the Dora area and smashed the facades of some banks. Lebanon has been suffering from a financial and economic crisis since 2019, which has led to banks’ refusal to hand over deposits to depositors.