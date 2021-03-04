London (Reuters)

Manchester United’s hopes of winning the Premier League title were dealt another blow by a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, before their confrontation on Sunday.

City has 65 points from 27 matches, and has become the closest to the coronation, after “United” lacked effectiveness in the second-ranking Selhurst Park stadium, to fail to break the steadfastness of Crystal Palace, who missed the most dangerous opportunity in the match,

Palas ranks 13th with 34 points.

The “Red Devils” disappointed hopes for a second consecutive draw, after the first against the host Chelsea with the same result, and devoted his results recently, as he fell into the fourth draw in the last five matches and wasted eight points in his quest to compete for the title, after they were in the lead before 10 stages.

Nemanja Matic, the “United” midfielder, whom coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to include at the expense of Scott McTominay, admitted that his team performed modestly.

The Serbian player told Sky Sports: “We have to do better than that, and we must risk the attack to create opportunities. We are Manchester United, and we have to win such matches. A big game against Manchester City awaits us on Sunday, and we have to focus on it.”

He added, “When we do not win, we feel frustrated. The atmosphere in the dressing room was not good. If there are any positives, it is to come out with clean sheets.”

United attacked for most of the match, but Bruno Fernandez, the influential midfielder, failed to make his mark, and it was the most dangerous opportunity in the game for Palas, as Patrick Van Anholt missed a ball in private in the 90th minute.

And striker Edinson Cavani participated in the starting line-up, after missing the last four matches, due to a muscle injury, and missed an opportunity in the 14th minute, when he knocked the ball from close range over the bar.

Matic and Marcus Rashford almost scored for United in the first half, before Joel Ward saved a ball from Cavani just before the break, and Andrews Townsend hit the ball off the field for Palas when the hour had passed.

Luka Milevojevic sent a pass to Van Anholt to put him in a private position, but United keeper Dean Henderson saved the ball.

Solskjaer was furious after another modest performance from his team, saying, ‘This is disappointing, and when you lack focus you won’t win, we lost the ball so much, when it fails to gain momentum, such a performance finally delivers.’