In 2020, we have experienced the deepest, but also the fastest, crisis in modern history. That being said, the year has been very good for the stock markets and the collective investment industry. The crisis did not come from the financial system; the governments of most countries supported consumers with direct social transfers, which in some places even led to an increase in the disposable income of the population. In Russia, the fall in the income of citizens was 3.5%, but, more importantly, there was a change in the structure of consumption: savings rose sharply and expenses fell.

As a result, in 2020, both Russians’ funds in the banking system increased by 10%, or 3.4 trillion rubles, and the inflow of funds to the stock market, which amounted to a record 2 trillion. The population simply redistributed part of the money, which, among other things, did not spend on foreign holidays, towards savings. The availability of free funds, multiplied by free time, has led many to the stock market, and this is a global effect, not only Russian.

The Moscow Exchange discloses statistics on 10 million brokerage accounts (several times less active) – this is only 12% of the economically active population. If you look at the open individual investment accounts (IIA), about 3.5 million people have them. Penetration is insignificant so far. Moreover, the assets of individuals account for only 4% of GDP versus 20-40% for developed countries on average and 70-80% for Germany and the United States. We still have a long way to go to such levels.

You need to understand that only a few clients have completely withdrawn from deposits, on average, financial instruments make up 15% of the liquid part of savings. According to my observations, clients who come to the market rarely return to deposits – only those who got burned and bought instruments that did not meet their risk appetite, or closed positions at the peak of sales, and last year was generally good in terms of profitability.

The share of Russian individuals on the stock market has grown from 2% a couple of years ago to 6-7% now. American funds (30%) and European (10-12%) still dominate. As foreigners are replaced, market volatility will also decrease, since our investors are more tolerant of political, sanctions and other risks of Russia – we already live here.

A separate question is where the money is invested. About 30% of funds are invested through collective products – mutual investment funds (UIFs) and trust management, the rest is independent investment. In developed countries, the opposite is true. Our Central Bank, as a regulator, is trying to shift trends in the same direction.

I expect that 2021 could show a comparable inflow of funds in investments compared to last year. The cycle launched by the Central Bank to normalize the key rate will lead to an increase in the yield of deposits by 1-1.5% in the next two years. According to my forecasts, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will fix the key rate at 5.5%. Thus, deposits will not rise to a level that will lead to a reverse flow from the market to them.

In conditions when rates have already reached zero values ​​(if inflation is subtracted from them), an increase in the share of risky assets can be expected. As practice shows, individuals buy and invest in those instruments that have shown the greatest growth, and are less guided by the expected profitability. Growth in the American market has been going on for 12 years, while corrections are rather short-term and shallow – including the example of 2020.

Sovereign and corporate bonds of developing countries (reliable issuers) over the past 15 years have shown one of the most attractive risk-return ratios against most asset classes, even US stocks. Difficulties are expected in ruble bonds, which will lose 3-4% in price due to higher yields, thereby leveling the coupon yield by 7.5%. Russian stocks look attractive as they trade with a dividend yield of over 9%.

Bank deposits form the basis of Russian savings, and this trend will not change in the short term. On average, in the world, the share of deposits accounts for 30-40% of savings, in Russia this figure is higher. Accordingly, market investment instruments in our country have great potential. This does not mean that there will be an outflow of deposits, just the growth rate of deposits will be 7-10%, and funds in the stock market will grow by 30-40% per year.

Author – Asset Manager “BCS World of Investments”

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author