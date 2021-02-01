In Myanmar, the military has taken control and disempowered the civilian leadership around the de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. A year-long state of emergency was imposed in the Southeast Asian country.

During the night, the army leadership had the former freedom icon Suu Kyi and the President Win Myint as well as other high-ranking politicians arrested, as Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the ruling party National League for Democracy (NLD), confirmed to the German Press Agency.

It was initially unclear whether the politicians were arrested or placed under house arrest. In a statement published on Facebook, Suu Kyi urged the population not to accept the military coup. The takeover of power by the army shows no respect for the corona pandemic and only aims to put the country back under a military dictatorship.

“The public is called upon to fully oppose the military coup and to resist it decisively,” the 75-year-old is quoted as saying.

After a coup in 1962, the country was under a military dictatorship for almost half a century. Suu Kyi campaigned for a non-violent democratization process in the 1980s and was therefore placed under house arrest for 15 years. In 1991 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work against oppression and social injustice. Only since 2011, when a civilian government was reinstated for the first time, did tentative reforms get underway.

Now the country is apparently heading for military rule again. The former general and current vice-president Myint Swe is now acting as head of state, it said on Monday on the army-controlled television station Myawaddy. The real power therefore lies with Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has the highest authority during the emergency.

Myanmar’s Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing Photo: Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers were reportedly patrolling the streets of the capital, Naypyidaw, and the largest city, Yangon. There were initially no reports of violent incidents.

On social networks, numerous citizens pledged their support for Suu Kyi using hashtags such as “We need democracy” and “Rejection of the military”. In neighboring Thailand, protesters took to the streets in front of the Myanmar embassy and reportedly shouted, “We only want Aung San Suu Kyi and nobody else.”

There had been rumors of an impending military coup in former Burma for days. There had been tensions for some time between the civilian government and the powerful military over – as yet unsubstantiated – allegations of fraud in the November parliamentary elections. The NLD had clearly won the vote and gained an absolute majority, but the military refused to recognize the result. According to the original plans, the new parliament should have met for the first time on Monday.

Most of the people in Myanmar were caught cold in the coup on Monday. Those who wanted to get money in the morning stood in long lines. Since the Internet was switched off, ATMs did not work and the banks were closed, reported Frederic Spohr, the Bureau chief of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in charge of Myanmar, to Tagesspiegel on the phone from Bangkok.

First of all, people tried to help each other. According to his information, supermarkets are open, but should close at 6 p.m. (local time). He and his team were also “completely surprised”, said Spohr.

Many people joked about the military’s warning

His employees in Myanmar are already working from home because of Corona. Now they should definitely stay at home. It is still too early for a precise classification, so Spohr.

Although the army had not recognized the November election result, international observers had initially not expected that a scenario like the one in 1990 could repeat itself. Back then, too, the military ignored the election victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and seized power. The lady, as she is called in Myanmar, was under house arrest for many years and for some time also in prison.

Even when the military spoke out on the constitution last week, many did not take it seriously. “A lot of Myanmar people made jokes about it,” reports Spohr. Why the army has now suspended the constitution of a so-called controlled democracy that it originally initiated itself – which in any case secures it at least a blocking minority of 25 percent through its designated MPs – could not at first explain to Spohr either.

Possibly the National League for Democracy (NLD) became too strong for the army chief. The army chief, who now has all power to himself, would normally have retired this year. Not least because of his dealings with the Muslim Rohingya, he is on international sanction lists.

UN sees “heavy blow for democratic reforms”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the takeover of government and the abolition of the separation of powers by the military. “These developments mean a severe blow to the democratic reforms in Myanmar,” the UN chief announced through his spokesman. In the election, the NLD received a “strong mandate” from the people in Myanmar who long for democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

The European Union, the USA and other countries made similar statements. The military must “respect the will of the people of Myanmar, which was expressed in the democratic elections on November 8,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday evening (local time). “The United States stands by the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, freedom, peace and development. The military must reverse these steps. ”According to the State Department, President Joe Biden has been informed of the situation in the Southeast Asian country.

The US would take action against those responsible for the latest measures if the steps are not reversed, warned White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki in Washington. She too turned against all attempts to change the outcome of the elections in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s neighboring country China called for stability and expressed the hope that “all sides in Myanmar could resolve their differences under the constitution.” Human Rights Watch and other human rights organizations called for the release of Suu Kyi and other military-arrested politicians. The “Society for Threatened Peoples” emphasized that there was a threat of “a dangerous reverse gear in history”. After ten years of hesitant democratization, the military would force the clocks back, explained STP director Ulrich Delius.

The EU also strongly condemned the military coup and demanded the immediate release of the people arrested. The results of elections must be respected, said the EU foreign affairs officer Josep Borrell and EU Council President Charles Michel on Monday morning. Borrell also announced support to the people in the country. “The Myanmar people want democracy. The EU stands by his side, ”he wrote.

Suu Kyi received international criticism for dealing with Rohingya

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “Great Britain condemns the state of emergency in Myanmar and the illegal detention of representatives of the civilian government and the people by the military.” The will of the people in Myanmar must be respected. England was once a colonial power in what is now Myanmar.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi had secured a second term in office in the country with almost 54 million inhabitants in the parliamentary elections. But even after the election, Suu Kyi remained dependent on cooperation with the military. A quarter of the seats in the parliamentary chambers were reserved for the armed forces. This is what it says in the constitution of 2008, which the junta drafted in order not to be disempowered even after the introduction of democratic reforms.

Due to another clause, Suu Kyi could not become president, but ruled the former Burma as a state councilor and thus de facto head of government. Constitutional changes are not possible without the military, and it has already controlled the most important ministries.

The politician is very popular in her own country. However, it is now controversial internationally. The promised democratic reforms in the Buddhist country have so far largely failed to materialize and Suu Kyi himself has shown an increasingly authoritarian style of government. Suu Kyi has come under international criticism mainly because of the state discrimination against the Rohingya and their silence on violence against the Muslim minority. (with dpa, AFP)