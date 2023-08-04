Democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum has called on the United States and the entire international community to restore order in Niger. That writes the deposed leader in a Friday posted an opinion piece The Washington Post. Bazoum sees “no justification whatsoever” for the overthrow of the incumbent, which was initiated last week by part of the army. It is Bazoum’s first public reaction since the coup. “I am writing this as a hostage. Niger is under attack by a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy.”

If the coup succeeds, Bazoum writes, it will have “devastating consequences” for his country, the region and the world. Bazoum emphasizes that he is only “one of hundreds of civilians arbitrarily and illegally” detained since the coup. “In our hour of need, I call for help. Fighting for our shared values ​​is the only way to make progress in the fight against poverty and terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the military junta that has been in power in Niger since last week has stopped military cooperation with France, reports news agency Reuters. A representative of the junta shared that decision on national television. France has stationed between 1,000 and 1,500 military personnel in its former colony.

Democracy challenged

The Sahel region is under threat from groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda. The French army was an allies in combating these groups, which regularly cross the border from neighboring Mali and Nigeria to operate on Nigerien territory. Under Bazoum, Niger in the Sahel grew into one of the most important allies of European countries, including France.

In recent years, Nigerien democracy has been repeatedly challenged. Two days before Bazoum took office, a coup was just averted and last March, during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a new attempt to overthrow his government failed. After Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is the third country in the Sahel where a coup has been committed since 2020.