The former president of Guinea Alpha Condé, detained since being deposed in a coup d’état in September, was granted permission on Friday (31) to leave the country for a month.

A government statement, read on national TV, indicated that, in consultation with the West African bloc of countries ECOWAS, “former president Alpha Condé was authorized to go abroad for a month to carry out consultations”.

The government did not say the nature of the consultations or when it would leave the country.

The 83-year-old Conde’s release was a demand of ECOWAS, which also demanded that elections be held within six months.

ECOWAS suspended Guinea from the bloc and sanctioned members of the junta, headed by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, named transitional president of the impoverished country.

Condé, who ruled for nearly 11 years, was criticized for his authoritarian tendencies, but the coup that deposed him unleashed fears of a democratic backlash in West Africa.

