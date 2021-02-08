Deportivo is immersed in the greatest crisis in its history, overcoming downward barriers hitherto unknown in the 114 years of existence of the Blue and White club. The team’s free fall began in December and has yet to slow down. The Coruña have seven games without winning, five without scoring and are almost as close to third place as relegation. The disaster led to Fernando Vázquez, whose replacement, Rubén de la Barrera, has only worsened. The continuity of the sports director, Richard Barral, is practically impossible. And the figure Fernando Vidal is even questioned by Abanca, owner of the club precisely since his arrival to the presidency.

The beginning of the end began on December 13, when Celta B, the subsidiary of the eternal rival, took all three points from Riazor (1-2). Apart from the historical setback, that game meant the first defeat of the season for a Deportivo that reached the leading derby alone with 15 points. And seen what has been seen since then, an almost fatal wound. After that the Coruñeses went to Copa in a controversial match against El Ejido and the box of thunder began to open. On December 21, after Teresa Herrera, Vidal met with Vázquez and shortly after ratified: “There is no debate with Fernando Vázquez.” A forceful headline, but with a much less passionate explanation because Castrofeito’s was practically sentenced.

After the holidays, 2021 started and things only got worse. In the first match it was a Cup match, with a good image, but eliminated by Alavés (0-1). The next game was in the league in Zamora. Depor unsuccessfully requested the postponement due to the storm Filomena and went to the duel with ten casualties. He fell 1-0 and the next day, just after becoming the fifth coach with the most games in the club’s history, Vázquez was fired by Vidal. The one from Castrofeito left hurt and shooting: “My main obstacle was inside the club.” Without naming him, Vázquez was clearly pointing to a Richard Barral who is now in the center of the eye of the hurricane.

The one chosen for the bench was Rubén de la Barrera, which on January 12 took command of the ship. From then until now, the decline has continued unabated. Four games by the coach from A Coruña without victories (two points out of twelve), without goals in favor and with the team looking more towards relegation than finishing in the top three. An absolute sports crisis, since the blue and white club has the largest Second B budget by far. Pending still from the Shareholders’ Meeting, it may be around 14 million. Precisely the terrible management of the largest resources in the category has caused anger to reach the owner, Abanca. The bank, which will have millions in losses this season, said enough in the winter market. Thus, after signing Raí free, Diego Rolan and Rui Costa came out on the last day, two casualties covered by team players: Villares and Rayco. On February 2, five days before the ridicule against Coruxo, Juan Carlos Escotet, president of Abanca, announced the future to come: “In the next few days there will be new announcements that point precisely to professionalization” given the “precarious” situation of the club. The storm is not over yet.

Template

A staff whose presumed cache and salary is inversely proportional to their performance has contributed significantly to all this collapse. The front is the most notable example, but not the only one. The whole case Diego Rolan was a grotesque, although the Uruguayan, after going out in the winter market, is still the top scorer with two goals. Rui Costa left without scoring, Miku is also blank and Beauvue scored one on matchday one. Of all the wingers, only Hector has performed at a certain level, but injuries have weighed him down. Borges and Uche, called to lead, are light years away from their stripes. Nacho González, the bet of the summer, has gone from inconsequential to disappeared. Lara and Borja Galán are shadows of what was expected of them.

Players who started at a high level, like Granero, seem different. Carlos Abad, insurance until a month ago, has gone from doubts and small errors to a gross error against Coruxo. Even Keko, the best until his injury and toned against Unionistas on his return, had a horrible day at O ​​Vao culminating in a child penalty. A long list of penitents in which it is difficult to save someone clearly who is not a Mujaid who has avoided in many games that the disaster is not greater.