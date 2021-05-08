Deportivo says goodbye to the season tomorrow Sunday and will do so with an alternative eleven. With the goal of remaining in the certified First RFEF, Rubén de la Barrera will opt against Numancia for a team in which the less usual and the quarry will play a leading role. A) Yes, three of the starters against Langreo (5-0) last day did not even travel to Soria. It’s about the goalkeeper Lucho Garcia, who has played the last ten games; the untouchable Mujaid, which is awaiting confirmation of his transfer to Genk; Y Miku, top scorer of the team with seven goals. If it had been necessary to force, all of them would be able to play.

These absences are joined by the injured Derik and Keko Gontán, Gandoy who has suffered physical discomfort all week and a Beauvue who has anticipated the holidays. With these circumstances, the eleven of Rubén de la Barrera will be a mixture of starters, non-habitual players and homegrown players. One of the certainties is up front, where the factory worker Adri Castro, who debuted as a scorer against Langreo, will start. Also safe is the presence of startup Nacho González, who will see his good attitude rewarded despite his ostracism. The Uruguayan has not been a starter since December 13 against Celta B and since the departure of Fernando Vázquez he has only played 19 minutes.

Carlos Abad is expected to return in goalAlthough Alberto has options after signing a contract with the first team. On the two sides there will be relief with the entry of Salva and Valín, while Uche could be the improvised central next to Granero in the absence of Mujaid. Villares, who has played practically everything since his debut, could also rest, while Rayco points to the bench due to the lack of forwards. A) Yes, Deportivo’s possible eleven in Los Pajarios could be the following: Carlos Abad; Valín, Uche, Granero, Salva Ruiz; Borges, Bergantiños, Nacho; Lara, Adri Castro and Raí. If this team is confirmed, there would be seven changes compared to last day’s match against Langreo.