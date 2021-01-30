A final, life or death, match without return, the last train…. Any of these phrases serve to define the situation in which Deportivo is due to its own demerits. Two months without winning, two points from the last 15 in play, three consecutive games without scoring. A drama for the Second B ocean liner that approaches the iceberg day by day that can sink it permanently. The significance of this afternoon’s match in Riazor (19:00) is multiplied because the visitor is the leader. A Unionists who is just the other side of subgroup A. A modest 360,000 euros destined to pay their squad that contrast with the almost 5 million that the Blue and Whites spend. A team that is eight points ahead of the locals, who have added 19 of the last 21 and that he has the possibility of putting the finishing touches on a desnocado Deportivo who is harassed by Racing de Ferrol, Celta B, Compostela and Ponvedra.

With this panorama, Rubén de la Barrera faces his third game on the sports bench after drawing in Salamanca and falling with a crash against Compostela. The coach from A Coruña knows that it is a duel with an early playoff flavor. A heads or tails on which failure is prohibited. Aware of it will come out with everything, regardless of the fact that several players will go from receiving medical discharge to eleven. That will be the case for Uche Agbo and Keko, two footballers who have been out for most of this journey through the desert. The Brazilian Raí will also start, the winter reinforcement who arrived in A Coruña this Wednesday. The one who will not be there is Diego Rolan, who will head to the Egyptian Pyramids to cover a part of the black hole of the blue and white beads.

The mission to resurrect will not be easy because Unionistas has become an almost insurmountable wall. The charros have only conceded three goals and have gone a whopping 670 minutes without conceding. Quite a challenge for the herculine forwards, who add only three goals and two of them go to Egypt. Of course, Hernán Pérez loses Riazor to Acosta, an untouchable in his midfield. Lamadrid could be his substitute, although it is not ruled out that the Salamanca coach bet on a defense of five against the foreseeable local offense. In it, Miku can be the spearhead, who only started in Guijuelo. The Venezuelan, haunted by injuries, may have his chance against the very poor performance of Beauvue and Rui Costa.