The Sports has not arrived on time. The turbulent month of January, with an institutional, game and results crisis has taken its toll and the Blue and White team has consummated the failure that prevents them from fighting for promotion to the Second Division. But that does not mean that Rubén de la Barrera has hit the key and, although late, has changed the face of a group that has cemented its late improvement in three key pillars:

The appearance of Villares as glue

Without a doubt, the proper name of Deportivo in the second round. The canterano promoted the first team almost on the horn of the winter market and, to a large extent, because Abanca decided to close the tap on signings. As soon as he played his first minutes with the blue and white, he revealed many of the things that had been done wrong in sports planning.

Because Villares was in the Fabril and no one realized that I was ready to contribute from minute one. The one from Vilalba has played it all and De la Barrera has given him the keys to the center of the field to become the glue that gives meaning to everything. He is the first to shoot his teammates in high pressure and always finds solutions with the ball when Depor recovers it.

A goal conceded in the last five games

That forward pressure has been one of the keys to the Blue and Whites’ improvement. Along with Villares, he also carries the signing of an Álex Bergantiños that has allowed Deportivo to regain its solidity from midfield. In a fluid position that sometimes leads him to the axis of the rear, the captain enhances the qualities of Mujaid and Granero, also allowing the wingers to go looking for rivals without fear of discovering their back.

By putting problems away from their own area, the Blue and Whites have managed to conceal only one goal in the last five games. The change under the sticks has also had to do with this. Lucho García has proven to be an insurance, infecting his teammates and appearing in a stellar way as the day of Pontevedra.

Keko and increased offensive production

Strength in defense was one of Deportivo’s hallmarks at the start of the season, but what he always missed was the offensive flow. The formula to solve that has been to recover the ball much higher … and Keko. Once his injury was over, the Madrid native has been decisive in the last three consecutive victories. Two goals, one assist and a provoked penalty to make it clear that he is above the category.

The improvement in attack has allowed Deportivo to win by more than one goal after almost 60 games without doing so. And now he is on a streak of two opponents who he has beaten by two goals or more: 0-3 to Celta B and 2-0 to Zamora, in a game the latter in which the advantage could even be greater.