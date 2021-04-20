The Sports achieved last Sunday before Numantia a triumph that left an immense feeling of relief throughout the blue and white parish. The team managed to give a giant step in the race towards the 1st RFEF And, with three days remaining to finish the season, the picture has cleared considerably. Those of Rubén de la Barrera have not done it yet, but at least they do know what the accounts are to reach that Second B Pro.

With 4 points of advantage with 9 remaining to be disputed, the A Coruña team knows that it must add 6 more not to depend on goalaverages. The math makes it clear: beating Marino de Luanco this Sunday and Langreo next week in Riazor that goal will be assured without depending on anyone else. The coach from A Coruña has already warned him after the duel with Numancia: the setbacks are over, they cannot be repeated.

But the privileged situation that Depor now has may mean that it does not even have to get those six points and that it is the direct rivals who are left some. In fact, the blue and white could secure their ticket to the Pro this same Sunday in Miramar, although for this they would need the collaboration of third parties. With a triumph in Asturian lands and a defeat for Numancia at home against Compostela, they would also be inside.

Los Pajaritos as a bullet in the chamber

Deportivo has managed to recover the extra ball that it had when this second phase began and hopes not to have to use it. That network would be in the last day, in which De la Barrera visit Los Pajaritos to close the course against Numancia.

The intention is to seal the fate of the club before that meeting so as not to arrive at the decisive game with everything at stake. The Racing de Ferrol – Numancia that will be played in A Malata on the penultimate day may be key to this.